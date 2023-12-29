5 new expressways that will open in 2024

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 29, 2023

Here are five expressways that will open in 2024

Delhi–Mumbai Expressway

With an overall distance of 1,386 kms, the expressway will pass through five states including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra. 

Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway 

The highway measures 262 km and will be called National Expressway 7 or NE7. 

Dwarka Expressway

Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway

The NHAI hopes that the 669-km long Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway will be operational by the end of next year. 

The expressway will connect several religious hotspots like Golden Temple in Amritsar, Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Taran Taran as well as Vaishno Devi in Katra.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

 it is expected that the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will be open for traffic soon. It will help in reducing the travel time from Delhi to Dehradun to less than three hours.
