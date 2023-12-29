5 new expressways that will open in 2024

Here are five expressways that will open in 2024
Delhi–Mumbai Expressway
With an overall distance of 1,386 kms, the expressway will pass through five states including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.
Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway
The highway measures 262 km and will be called National Expressway 7 or NE7.
Dwarka Expressway
Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway
The NHAI hopes that the 669-km long Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway will be operational by the end of next year.
The expressway will connect several religious hotspots like Golden Temple in Amritsar, Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Taran Taran as well as Vaishno Devi in Katra.
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway
it is expected that the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will be open for traffic soon. It will help in reducing the travel time from Delhi to Dehradun to less than three hours.