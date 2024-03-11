HT Auto
In Pics: Dwarka Expressway Now Open For Public Use. Top Things To Know

In pics: Dwarka Expressway now open for public use. Top things to know

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Mar 2024, 13:39 PM
Stretching over 29 kilometers with 16 lanes, the Dwarka Expressway aims to alleviate traffic congestion and provide a smoother commute for daily travelers.
Dwarka Expressway
The Dwarka Expressway, also known as the Northern Peripheral Road, is a transformative infrastructure project set to enhance connectivity between Delhi and Gurugram in Haryana. Stretching over 29 kilometers with 16 lanes, this expressway is aimed at alleviating traffic congestion and offering a smoother commute for thousands of daily travelers.
Dwarka Expressway
Dwarka Expressway
Originating from Shiv Murti on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, the Dwarka Expressway traverses through Dwarka in Delhi and culminates near the Kherki Daula Toll Plaza, passing through sectors in Gurugram. (PTI)
Dwarka Expressway
Dwarka Expressway
According to NHAI, which granted the national highway status to the 28 km, access-controlled Dwarka Expressway, the horizontal alignment of the expressway is designed for speeds of around 80 kmph. The speed limit begins from Shiv-Murti on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and ends near the Kherki Daula Toll Plaza. (PTI)
Dwarka Expressway
Dwarka Expressway
With an investment of 9,000 crore, it boasts the longest and widest urban road tunnel in India, measuring  3.6 kilometers in length and featuring eight lanes. (PTI)
Dwarka Expressway
Dwarka Expressway
One of the primary objectives of the Dwarka Expressway is to provide an alternate route to reach the Indira Gandhi International Airport, thereby reducing traffic on National Highway 8 by up to 50 per cent.
Dwarka Expressway
Dwarka Expressway
The design of the Dwarka Expressway incorporates learnings from the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, ensuring a fully access-controlled corridor, three-level grade segregation at major junctions, and complete separation of local traffic.
Dwarka Expressway
Dwarka Expressway
The expressway will also provide direct access to the upcoming India International Convention Centre in Sector 25 in Dwarka, enhancing connectivity and accessibility to this key area.
Dwarka Expressway
First Published Date: 11 Mar 2024, 13:39 PM IST
TAGS: NHAI dwarka expressway

