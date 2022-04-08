HT Auto
Home Auto News Bmw Group Reports Big Rise In Electric Vehicle Sales In First Quarter Of 2022

BMW Group reports big rise in electric vehicle sales in first quarter of 2022

BMW sold 27,704 units of its BMW 4 Series in this quarter along with 35,289 fully-electric BMW and MINI vehicles.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Apr 2022, 11:06 AM
File photo used for representational purpose. 
File photo used for representational purpose. 
File photo used for representational purpose. 
File photo used for representational purpose. 

BMW announced its first-quarter sales of 2022 in which it sold a total of 5,96,907 vehicles which include vehicles from the brand, MINI and Rolls-Royce. BMW registered a growth of more than double in the electric vehicle segment. BMW observed an increase in sales by 149.2 per cent compared to the same period last year.

BMW sold 27,704 units of its BMW 4 Series in this quarter along with 35,289 fully-electric BMW and MINI vehicles. As BMW iX and BMW i4 will soon be available around the world, the Bavarian automaker is again aiming to achieve more than double sales in its full-electric vehicles compared to last year.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 51.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Rolls-royce Cullinan (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-royce Cullinan
6749 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 6.95 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mini Cooper (HT Auto photo)
Mini Cooper
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 38 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi A6 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A6
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 54.42 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | BMW i3 debuts in China possibly previewing 3-Series facelift's styling)

BMW's other arm MINI delivered a total of 75,487 vehicles in the first quarter –slightly which is above 1.1 per cent compared to the previous year. The company sold 8,925 units of the fully-electric Cooper SEs worldwide. Its ultra-premium brand Rolls-Royce delivered 1,624 vehicles which the brand said is the highest first-quarter sales result ever in its 117-year history. There is also high demand for all the Rolls-Royce models, with customer orders now extending into early 2023. The premium automaker is also gearing up to bring its first fully electric car, Rolls-Royce Spectre, to market in the fourth quarter of 2023.

(Also read | BMW G 310 GS adventure tourer becomes dearer in India)

Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales, Pieter Nota said the company in its first quarter has stepped up the pace of growth from 2021 and now, is on track to meet the growth targets for fully-electric vehicles this year. “Thanks to this strong product line-up and our high level of flexibility and operational excellence, we expect sales for the full year 2022 to be on a par with last year, despite the challenging global environment," Nota added.

 

 

First Published Date: 08 Apr 2022, 11:06 AM IST
TAGS: MINI Cooper SE BMW MINI BMW MINI BMW iX BMW i4 Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Spectre BMW 4 Series EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

EMotorad expands e-cycle range with launch of two new products
EMotorad expands e-cycle range with launch of two new products
Google wants employees to return to office, ready to offer electric scooters
Google wants employees to return to office, ready to offer electric scooters
Mercedes-Benz India pushes forward in Q1 2022 with over 4,000 units delivered
Mercedes-Benz India pushes forward in Q1 2022 with over 4,000 units delivered
Honda Activa 6G and Activa 125 scooters receive fresh price hike
Honda Activa 6G and Activa 125 scooters receive fresh price hike
Toyota in trouble, may have to pay big bucks over diesel lawsuit In Australia
Toyota in trouble, may have to pay big bucks over diesel lawsuit In Australia

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city