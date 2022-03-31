BMW i3 debuts in China possibly previewing 3-Series facelift's styling

German luxury car manufacturer BMW AG has launched the i3 all-electric sedan, which comes as the zero-emission iteration of the popular BMW 3-Series. It comes as the first battery-powered 3-Series. The pure electric luxury sedan has been introduced to the Chinese market. The electric sedan most likely previews the design updates that will be incorporated into the upcoming BMW 3-Series facelift.

Officially christened as i3 eDrive35L, the electric sedan comes with an eye-catching suave design language. It gets a kidney grille, where instead of conventional mesh, glossy body panels have been used. dual-beam LED projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, a sculpted bumper ae other styling elements visible at the front fascia.

The electric luxury sedan also comes with sporty alloy wheels, a clean side profile. Other design elements include LED taillights, crafted rear bumper etc. Expect the upcoming BMW 3-Series facelift ICE model to get several design elements that are visible in the i3. The interior of the car gets equally plush treatment with a host of features and a stylish layout. It gets a 410-litre capacity luggage compartment.

BMW says the all-new i3 sedan shares several components with iX3, i4, and iX. It draws power from a 66.1 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. This battery comes with a fast charging technology that allows the pack to be charged 10-80 per cent in around 35 minutes.

The BMW i3 is capable of churning out 281 hp of power and 400 Nm of torque. It is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 6.2 seconds, claims BMW. The automaker promises that the BMW i3 will be capable of running up to 526 km on a single charge.

BMW 3-Series is one of the bestselling models from the automaker. An all-electric variant of this car comes increasing its appeal further.

