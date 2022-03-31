HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Bmw I3 Debuts In China Possibly Previewing 3 Series Facelift's Styling

BMW i3 debuts in China possibly previewing 3-Series facelift's styling

BMW i3 electric sedan is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 6.2 seconds.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Mar 2022, 02:09 PM
BMW i3 comes as the first all-electric battery powered version of 3-Series.
BMW i3 comes as the first all-electric battery powered version of 3-Series.
BMW i3 comes as the first all-electric battery powered version of 3-Series.
BMW i3 comes as the first all-electric battery powered version of 3-Series.

German luxury car manufacturer BMW AG has launched the i3 all-electric sedan, which comes as the zero-emission iteration of the popular BMW 3-Series. It comes as the first battery-powered 3-Series. The pure electric luxury sedan has been introduced to the Chinese market. The electric sedan most likely previews the design updates that will be incorporated into the upcoming BMW 3-Series facelift.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw X3-m (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X3-m
2993 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 99.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw X7 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X7
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 93 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw X3 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X3
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 57.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw M8 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw M8
4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 2.15 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw X5 M (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5 M
4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.95 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: BMW India to hike prices across entire range from April 1)

Officially christened as i3 eDrive35L, the electric sedan comes with an eye-catching suave design language. It gets a kidney grille, where instead of conventional mesh, glossy body panels have been used. dual-beam LED projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, a sculpted bumper ae other styling elements visible at the front fascia.

The electric luxury sedan also comes with sporty alloy wheels, a clean side profile. Other design elements include LED taillights, crafted rear bumper etc. Expect the upcoming BMW 3-Series facelift ICE model to get several design elements that are visible in the i3. The interior of the car gets equally plush treatment with a host of features and a stylish layout. It gets a 410-litre capacity luggage compartment.

BMW says the all-new i3 sedan shares several components with iX3, i4, and iX. It draws power from a 66.1 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. This battery comes with a fast charging technology that allows the pack to be charged 10-80 per cent in around 35 minutes.

The BMW i3 is capable of churning out 281 hp of power and 400 Nm of torque. It is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 6.2 seconds, claims BMW. The automaker promises that the BMW i3 will be capable of running up to 526 km on a single charge.

BMW 3-Series is one of the bestselling models from the automaker. An all-electric variant of this car comes increasing its appeal further.

First Published Date: 31 Mar 2022, 02:09 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW i3 electric car luxury car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been launched in India.
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 launched at 8.95 lakh
Komaki Electric Vehicle Division is all set to launch its new electric scooter DT 3000 on March 25. (File photo for representational purpose)
Komaki DT 3000 e-scooter, with 220-km range, to launch tomorrow: What to expect
The Force X features quite an unconventional, heavy duty design on the outside.
2022 Yamaha Force X sporty scooter launched

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Tesla extends production halt at Shanghai plant as Covid outbreak persists
Tesla extends production halt at Shanghai plant as Covid outbreak persists
New Tata Tigor EV sedan launched in Nepal
New Tata Tigor EV sedan launched in Nepal
German court orders Tesla to buy back a Model 3, owner unhappy with Autopilot
German court orders Tesla to buy back a Model 3, owner unhappy with Autopilot
Top two-wheeler launches in March 2022: Quick recap
Top two-wheeler launches in March 2022: Quick recap
BMW i3 debuts in China possibly previewing 3-Series facelift's styling
BMW i3 debuts in China possibly previewing 3-Series facelift's styling

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city