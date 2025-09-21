Vinfast VF7 caught your attention? Here's what each of the variants get

The Vinfast VF7 is finally here, and it’s making quite the impression. In a segment crowded with electric SUVs, it manages to stand out not with gimmicks, but with a balance of range, performance, and tech-packed interiors. What makes the VF7 interesting is its multiple variants, each catering to a different type of buyer, from those looking for a practical daily EV to those craving performance and premium touches.

Specs: Battery, Performance & Range

The Vinfast VF7 comes with two battery-pack choices depending on the variant: a 59.6 kWh battery or a larger 70.8 kWh unit. Drivetrain options are either front-wheel drive (FWD) on the lower trims, or all-wheel drive (AWD) on the top ones. In terms of power and torque, the FWD variants range from about 177 hp and 250 Nm up to 204 hp and 310 Nm, giving a 0-100 km/h time somewhere around 9.5 seconds. Move up to the AWD versions, especially the Sky trims, and you get around 350 hp and 500 Nm, making the 0-100 sprint drop sharply to about 5.8 seconds.

Range also varies: the smaller battery gives roughly 438 km (ARAI-rated), while the larger battery, depending on variant, pushes toward 532 km in some trims, though certain AWD variants trade off a little range for that extra punch. DC fast charging tries to make up for the heavier battery, bringing the charge from 10-70 per cent in about 28 minutes on the higher-battery models, while the smaller pack gets that down to ~24 minutes.

Vinfast VF7 Earth

The Earth is the base variant priced at ₹20.89 lakh, but it hardly feels basic. You get a 59.6 kWh battery with front-wheel drive, delivering around 177 hp and 250 Nm of torque. Safety is well covered with seven airbags, ABS with EBD, disc brakes all around, and a 360-degree camera. On the inside, a 12.9-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, heated mirrors, and keyless entry make daily drives comfortable. The Earth is for buyers who want a solid EV experience without paying for extra luxury or performance features — a practical pick that still feels modern and safe.

Vinfast VF7 Wind

The Wind variant builds on the Earth with upgrades aimed at comfort and tech. Priced at ₹23.49 lakh, the VF7 Wind gets the larger 70.8 kWh battery, which increases the range, and front ventilated seats, mocha brown vegan leather upholstery, Level-2 ADAS, a powered tailgate, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Performance slightly improves too, with 204 hp and 310 Nm, making the FWD VF7 brisker around the city. The Wind is the sweet spot for most buyers, it adds enough tech and luxury to feel premium without stretching the budget excessively.

Vinfast VF7 Wind Infinity

Priced at ₹23.99 lakh, the Wind Infinity is essentially the Wind trim with a panoramic glass roof, which dramatically changes the cabin experience, letting in light and creating an airy feel. Everything else remains identical to the Wind, including the 70.8 kWh battery and FWD setup. This variant is for buyers who like the Wind features but want a more luxurious and spacious feel inside the cabin.

Vinfast VF7 Sky

Sky takes things up a notch with AWD and a far more powerful setup, around 350 hp and 500 Nm of torque, cutting the 0-100 km/h sprint to about 5.8 seconds. You still get many Wind features like Level-2 ADAS, heated and ventilated seats, and a 12.9-inch touchscreen. Range drops slightly due to the AWD system, but the driving experience becomes far more engaging, especially on highways or in challenging weather conditions. Sky is for those who prioritize performance alongside tech and comfort. The Vinfast VF7 Sky is priced at ₹24.99 lakh.

Vinfast VF7 Sky Infinity

Sky Infinity combines the high performance of the Sky variant with the luxury of the panoramic glass roof from Infinity trims with prices starting at ₹25.49 lakh. It gets AWD, maximum torque and horsepower, the larger battery for decent range, and all the comfort, tech, and safety features across other trims.

