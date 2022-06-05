HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Triumph Completes Testing Of Te 1 Electric Motorcycle Prototype

Triumph completes testing of TE-1 electric motorcycle prototype

Triumph TE-1 electric motorcycle is expected to be revealed in July this year in its production-ready form.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Jun 2022, 12:34 PM
Triumph TE-1 is the first-ever electric motorcycle from the brand.
Triumph TE-1 is the first-ever electric motorcycle from the brand.
Triumph TE-1 is the first-ever electric motorcycle from the brand.
Triumph TE-1 is the first-ever electric motorcycle from the brand.

Triumph Motorcycles has announced the completion of testing of its electric motorcycle prototype TE-1. The motorcycle manufacturing company has been working on the Triumph Project TE-1 prototype for quite some time. This has been developed in collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering, Integral Powertrain Limited and Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG) at the University of Warwick.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Triumph Bonneville T100 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Bonneville T100
900 cc
₹8.87 - 9.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster
1200 cc
₹11.34 - 11.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
1160 cc
₹16.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
888 cc
₹11.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Triumph Scrambler 1200 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Scrambler 1200
₹10.73 - 13.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Triumph Trident 660 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Trident 660
660 cc
₹6.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read: BMW Motorrad India to debut TVS Apache RR310-based sport bike on this date)

The developers of the electric motorcycle previously announced the project would be entering the fourth phase soon, which is the final stage before the unveiling. Now, phase four has been officially completed by May-end of this year. The motorcycle manufacturer claims that it will reveal full information about the bike on 12th July 2022.

The company first announced the project in March last year. It took slightly over a year for the brand to develop the prototype and make it ready for unveiling after completing the necessary tests. This upcoming electric motorcycle is going to be the first-ever all-electric model from the iconic British brand. Also, it is expected to pave wa6y for several other electric motorcycles from the brand.

Speaking about the design, the upcoming Triumph electric motorcycle will arrive with a bold and highly aggressive styling that is similar to the current products in its portfolio. There will be an overall naked appearance along with bifurcated LED headlamps, a tab like an instrument cluster, and a sleek tail section with an LED taillight. The front part of the body looks chunky like the standard ICE motorcycles. The battery and electric motor are positioned underneath the seat and located at the centre of the bike to maintain the centre of gravity.

The motorcycle runs on alloy wheels wrapped with meaty high-performance rubbers. Despite being an all-electric motorcycle, the upcoming Triumph EV is expected to come promising high-performance just like its ICE powered siblings.

First Published Date: 05 Jun 2022, 12:34 PM IST
TAGS: Triumph Motorcycles Triumph electric bike electric motorcycle EV electric vehicle electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose. 
GM's Cruise allowed to ferry paying passengers in autonomous cars in California
Elevating the home-theatre feel, the wraparound seats in the second row of Buick GL8 Century are extra-spacious, wider and more comfortable.
This minivan is more TV, less minivan. Check out home theater on wheels
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Elon Musk warns Tesla executives, issues 40-hour-a-week-in-office order
Gujarat Titans players with the IPL trophy after winning the final T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022.
Ather celebrates Gujarat Titans winning IPL 2022, draws comparisons to EV fight
BMW has officially introduced the new X1 facelift SUV. The new 2023 BMW X1 comes with a new design and features. 
In Pics: 2023 BMW X1 facelift SUV makes debut

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza received its last upgrade back in 2020 during the Auto Expo.
Maruti Brezza old vs new: Key changes expected in the facelift version
The electric XUV300 could go head on against the likes of Nexon EV from Tata Motors.
Mahindra XUV300 fully-electric SUV to launch early 2023
The FB Mondial Piega 125 weighs significantly less at 135 kg, while the KTM 125 Duke tips the scales at 159 kg.
KTM 125 Duke rivaling FB Mondial Piega 125 breaks cover
Kia will launch the EV6 electric crossover in India on June 2.
Kia EV6 to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectations

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Suzuki buys wind and solar energy for its Gujarat plant, cuts emissions by 6%
Suzuki buys wind and solar energy for its Gujarat plant, cuts emissions by 6%
TVS Motor aims to build sustainable dominance in EV space, hints at new products
TVS Motor aims to build sustainable dominance in EV space, hints at new products
Tata Motors to strengthen R&D, enhance expertise in EV battery packs
Tata Motors to strengthen R&D, enhance expertise in EV battery packs
Volkswagen ID. Buzz enters series production, marks return of an icon
Volkswagen ID. Buzz enters series production, marks return of an icon
Triumph completes testing of TE-1 electric motorcycle prototype
Triumph completes testing of TE-1 electric motorcycle prototype

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city