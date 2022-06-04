HT Auto
BMW Motorrad India to debut TVS Apache RR310-based sport bike on this date

BMW Motorrad India is gearing up for the launch announcement of G 310 RR in the country. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Jun 2022, 10:05 AM
TVS Apache RR310 is one of the most popular bikes in its segment.  (HT Auto)
TVS Apache RR310 is one of the most popular bikes in its segment. 

BMW Motorrad India is gearing up for the launch announcement of a new bike in the country. The bike maker has sent a ‘Block Your Date’ invite for a new motorcycle that will break cover on July 15, 2022. While the details are scarce at the moment, the company has shared a teaser image of the upcoming bike's tail lamp that appears to have been taken straight off the TVS Apache RR310. For the record, this bike shares the platform with the BMW's G 310 GS and the G 310 R.  

(Also Read: BMW Motorrad introduces smart range of luggage storage)

The teaser image rolled out by BMW Motorrad also shows a glimpse of the bike's windscreen, mirrors, and even the pillion grab rail that reminds of the TVS' supersport. However, there appears to be an exclusive Red, Blue, and Violet tricolour livery that could adorn the upcoming sport bike. With the given details it would be safe to assume that the new bike might come out to be a rebadged version of the Apache RR310. While this may disappoint some enthusiasts, the formula could help the brand boost sales further. 

Launched almost five years back, the TVS Apache RR310 has received numerous updates throughout this time. Needless to say, the motorcycle has become one of the most feature-rich and fine-tuned bikes in its class. Only a few months back, the company also went on to add an option of fully-adjustable suspension and sportier ergonomics, with the launch of BTO. 

As far as pricing goes, the BMW's version of the RR310 will be priced close to 2.90 lakh (ex-showroom), which will make it sit right between the BS 6-compliant G 310 R ( 2.65 lakh) and G 310 GS ( 3.05 lakh) pricing. It will rival the likes of the 2022 KTM RC 390 which is currently priced at 3.13 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 04 Jun 2022, 10:05 AM IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Apache Apache RR310 BMW Motorrad India BMW G RR310
