Mercedes starts production of all-electric EQS SUV in Alabama

Mercedes-Benz will begin the production of the fully-electric EQE electric SUV later this year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Aug 2022, 14:58 PM
The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is the third model series and the EV is based on the architecture that has been developed for electric vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz has started the production of the all-electric EQS SUV at its North American vehicle factory. Mercedes-Benz shared that starting the production of the EQS electric SUV at this location is an important step for its global initiative in which the premium automaker aims to produce eight all-electric vehicles at seven sites on three continents this year.

Mercedes will begin the production of the EQE electric SUV later this year. The Tuscaloosa plant where the EQS SUV is being manufactured uses state-of-the-art digital, sustainable, efficient and flexible production methods and follows the blueprint of the automaker's Factory 56 in Sindelfingen, Germany.

(Also read | Mercedes bets big on EVs to touch pre-pandemic sales level )

Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Production and Supply Chain Jorg Burzer said, “With the new EQS SUV joining our production portfolio of all-electric Mercedes-EQ models, we reached another important milestone in our strategy to go all-electric by the end of the decade – wherever market conditions allow." President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz US International (MBUSI) Michael Goebel stated the team of the factory is proud that the first all-electric Mercedes EQS and its battery are being manufactured in Alabama. “We have a highly skilled and motivated team that has absolutely delivered in the successful product launch of the new EQS SUV," added Goebel.

(Also read | Mercedes-Benz to introduce Level 3 autonomous driving technology in US )

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is the third model series and the EV is based on the architecture that has been developed for electric vehicles. The electric vehicle features electric motors which are responsive to 4MATIC all-wheel drive and it also has an intelligent off-road driving mode. The battery for the EQS SUV is based on a modular architecture that is also used in the EQS and EQE sedans. The Mercedes EQS SUV is also capable of tackling light terrain with ease.

First Published Date: 26 Aug 2022, 14:58 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Mercedes-Benz EQS EQS Mercedes-Benz
