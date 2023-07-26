Copyright © HT Media Limited
Lectrix LXS G2.0, LXS G3.0 electric scooters launched with 36 safety features

The electric mobility arm of SAR Group, Lectrix EV, on Wednesday launched two electric scooters in the Indian market - LXS G2.0, LXS G3.0. Priced at 1 lakh each, these scooters are touted to offer various segment-first features. These come with an array of 36 safety features, 24 smart features and 14 comfort features, among others.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Jul 2023, 15:44 PM
Lectrix LXS G2.0, LXS G3.0 electric scooters have been launched at an event in Delhi.
First Published Date: 26 Jul 2023, 15:44 PM IST
