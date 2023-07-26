Lectrix LXS G2.0, LXS G3.0 electric scooters launched with 36 safety features

Copyright © HT Media Limited
The electric mobility arm of SAR Group, Lectrix EV, on Wednesday launched two electric scooters in the Indian market - LXS G2.0, LXS G3.0. Priced at ₹1 lakh each, these scooters are touted to offer various segment-first features. These come with an array of 36 safety features, 24 smart features and 14 comfort features, among others.