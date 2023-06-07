Simple Energy begins delivery of Simple One electric scooters

Simple Energy launched the new One electric scooter in India on May 23

Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO at Simple Energy, personally handed over keys to the first set of customers

Launched at a price of 1.45 lakh, the electric scooter has already clocked over one lakh bookings

The delivery of the electric scooter will continue in a phased manner in coming days

Simple One has the highest range among all electric scooters with a claimed figure of 212 kms on a single charge

Simple One also claims to be the fastest electric scooter in India with a 0-40 kmph sprint in 2.77 seconds

Equipped with a 5 kWh battery pack, It churn out 11.3 bhp of power and 72 Nm of peak torque

Simple One electric scooter also offers a top speed of 105 kmph

Simple Energy took nearly two years to give the electric scooter its final shape after its debut back in 2021
