After XC40 Recharge, Volvo to launch C40 Recharge in India next year

Volvo Cars India made the announcement during the launch of the XC40 Recharge, the first of its electric vehicles in the country.

Volvo Cars is planning to drive in its second electric vehicle in India next year. The Swedish carmaker has announced that it will launch the C40 Recharge electric SUV in 2023. The announcement was made today, July 26, during the launch of XC40 Recharge SUV, Volvo's first electric offering in India. The C40 Recharge electric SUV is already available in global markets.

The C40 Recharge was launched last year as Volvo Cars’ second fully electric model. During the presentation, Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director at Volvo, said that the Swedish carmaker aims to roll out an all-electric fleet by 2030. Volvo Cars India has also pledge to launch one electric car every year from now on.

The C40 Recharge electric SUV offers 402 hp of maximum power 659 Nm of peak. It will draw power from a 69 kWh battery and offer range of up to 434 kms on a single charge, according to the WLTP cycle. Volvo claims the battery can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in around 32 minutes through a fast-charger.

Volvo C40 Recharge is one of the safest electric SUVs in the world with a five-star Euro NCAP rating. The single electric motor variant of the pure electric C40 Recharge offers power on the front wheels.

