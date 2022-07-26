HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles After Xc40 Recharge, Volvo To Launch C40 Recharge In India Next Year

After XC40 Recharge, Volvo to launch C40 Recharge in India next year

Volvo Cars India made the announcement during the launch of the XC40 Recharge, the first of its electric vehicles in the country.
By : Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 26 Jul 2022, 12:30 PM
Volvo Cars is planning to launch the C40 Recharge in India as its second electric offering after XC40 Recharge.
Volvo Cars is planning to launch the C40 Recharge in India as its second electric offering after XC40 Recharge.
Volvo Cars is planning to launch the C40 Recharge in India as its second electric offering after XC40 Recharge.
Volvo Cars is planning to launch the C40 Recharge in India as its second electric offering after XC40 Recharge.

Volvo Cars is planning to drive in its second electric vehicle in India next year. The Swedish carmaker has announced that it will launch the C40 Recharge electric SUV in 2023. The announcement was made today, July 26, during the launch of XC40 Recharge SUV, Volvo's first electric offering in India. The C40 Recharge electric SUV is already available in global markets.

The C40 Recharge was launched last year as Volvo Cars’ second fully electric model. During the presentation, Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director at Volvo, said that the Swedish carmaker aims to roll out an all-electric fleet by 2030. Volvo Cars India has also pledge to launch one electric car every year from now on. 

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volvo Xc40 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.49 kmpl
₹41.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volvo Xc40 Recharge (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volvo Xc40 Recharge
Electric | Automatic
₹50 - 55 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Volvo S60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S60
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.08 kmpl
₹45.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 17.86 kmpl
₹61.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volvo Xc60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc60
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹61.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The C40 Recharge electric SUV offers 402 hp of maximum power 659 Nm of peak. It will draw power from a 69 kWh battery and offer range of up to 434 kms on a single charge, according to the WLTP cycle. Volvo claims the battery can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in around 32 minutes through a fast-charger.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Volvo C40 Recharge is one of the safest electric SUVs in the world with a five-star Euro NCAP rating. The single electric motor variant of the pure electric C40 Recharge offers power on the front wheels. 

First Published Date: 26 Jul 2022, 12:30 PM IST
TAGS: C40 Recharge XC40 Recharge Volvo C40 Recharge Volvo XC40 Recharge Volvo Cars Volvo Cars India Electric vehicle Electric car EVs
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The latest ProDrive racing simulator was designed to be a visually-striking product while still offering a high level of performance that gamers expect.
This race simulator costs nearly as much as Tesla Model 3, and is made for speed
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard racetrack in Le Castellet, France.
French Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins after Charles Leclerc crashes out
India cricketer Mohammad Shami poses next to his new Jaguar car. (Image courtesy: The LinkedIn page of Amit Garg)
Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami buys Jaguar F-Type sports car worth Rs. 1 Crore
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras

Trending this Week

2022 Honda Forza 150 
Honda Forza 150 India launch rumours surface
Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India
Ford EcoSport was the last model rolled out of Chennai plant. (Image: LinkedIn/Samuel Iyadurai)
Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport
Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.
Mahindra Scorpio-N introductory prices for automatic and 4WD variants revealed
2022 Ather 450X has been introduced in India. 
All-new Ather 450X Gen 3 launched with longer range and more features

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Tata Safari, Harrier and others now with easy financing options. Check details
Tata Safari, Harrier and others now with easy financing options. Check details
After XC40 Recharge, Volvo to launch C40 Recharge in India next year
After XC40 Recharge, Volvo to launch C40 Recharge in India next year
XC40 Recharge, Volvo's first EV in India, launched at ₹55.90 lakh
XC40 Recharge, Volvo's first EV in India, launched at 55.90 lakh
Watch: Cars washed away in Jodhpur after heavy rains
Watch: Cars washed away in Jodhpur after heavy rains
Faraday Future delays launch of debut EV, warns cash is short
Faraday Future delays launch of debut EV, warns cash is short

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city