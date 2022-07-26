In Pics: All about C40 Recharge, Volvo's next electric SUV in India

4/5

As far as the design is concerned, the C40 Recharge is quite similar to the XC40 Recharge. The electric SUV measures 4,439 mm in length, 1,590 mm in height, 1,910 mm in width. It comes with a wheelbase of 2,702 mm and ground clearance of 178 mm. The electric SUV stands on a set of 19-inch alloy wheels.