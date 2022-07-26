In Pics: All about C40 Recharge, Volvo's next electric SUV in India
Volvo Cars India has announced that it will launch one electric car in the country every year from now on. After launching the XC40 Recharge on July 26, Volvo announced that C40 Recharge will be the next in line.
Volvo will launch the C40 Recharge electric SUV in India in 2023. The Swedish carmaker made the announcement on the eve of launching XC40 Recharge, its first electric vehicle in India. Launched globally last year, the C40 Recharge will be the second fully-electric offering from Volvo Cars in India.
Volvo C40 Recharge electric SUV draws power from a 69 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The single motor offers power to the front wheels. The SUV is capable of churning out 402 hp of maximum power 659 Nm of peak torque.
Volvo C40 Recharge electric SUV offers a range of up to 434 kms on a single charge, according to the WLTP cycle. The battery can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in around 32 minutes through a fast-charger.
As far as the design is concerned, the C40 Recharge is quite similar to the XC40 Recharge. The electric SUV measures 4,439 mm in length, 1,590 mm in height, 1,910 mm in width. It comes with a wheelbase of 2,702 mm and ground clearance of 178 mm. The electric SUV stands on a set of 19-inch alloy wheels.
Volvo C40 Recharge secured a five-star rating at the Euro NCAP crash tests after its launch last year. It offers airbags for driver and passengers, reverse camera, lane departure warning, ABS, brake assist, stability control and tire pressure monitoring system among others.
First Published Date: 26 Jul 2022, 13:32 PM IST
