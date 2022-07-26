HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: All About C40 Recharge, Volvo's Next Electric Suv In India

In Pics: All about C40 Recharge, Volvo's next electric SUV in India

Volvo Cars India has announced that it will launch one electric car in the country every year from now on. After launching the XC40 Recharge on July 26, Volvo announced that C40 Recharge will be the next in line.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Jul 2022, 13:32 PM
Volvo will launch the C40 Recharge electric SUV in India in 2023. The Swedish carmaker made the announcement on the eve of launching XC40 Recharge, its first electric vehicle in India. Launched globally last year, the C40 Recharge will be the second fully-electric offering from Volvo Cars in India.
1/5
Volvo will launch the C40 Recharge electric SUV in India in 2023. The Swedish carmaker made the announcement on the eve of launching XC40 Recharge, its first electric vehicle in India. Launched globally last year, the C40 Recharge will be the second fully-electric offering from Volvo Cars in India.
Volvo will launch the C40 Recharge electric SUV in India in 2023. The Swedish carmaker made the announcement on the eve of launching XC40 Recharge, its first electric vehicle in India. Launched globally last year, the C40 Recharge will be the second fully-electric offering from Volvo Cars in India.
Volvo will launch the C40 Recharge electric SUV in India in 2023. The Swedish carmaker made the announcement on the eve of launching XC40 Recharge, its first electric vehicle in India. Launched globally last year, the C40 Recharge will be the second fully-electric offering from Volvo Cars in India.
Volvo C40 Recharge electric SUV draws power from a 69 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The single motor offers power to the front wheels. The SUV is capable of churning out 402 hp of maximum power 659 Nm of peak torque.
2/5
Volvo C40 Recharge electric SUV draws power from a 69 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The single motor offers power to the front wheels. The SUV is capable of churning out 402 hp of maximum power 659 Nm of peak torque.
Volvo C40 Recharge electric SUV draws power from a 69 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The single motor offers power to the front wheels. The SUV is capable of churning out 402 hp of maximum power 659 Nm of peak torque.
Volvo C40 Recharge electric SUV draws power from a 69 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The single motor offers power to the front wheels. The SUV is capable of churning out 402 hp of maximum power 659 Nm of peak torque.
Volvo C40 Recharge electric SUV offers a range of up to 434 kms on a single charge, according to the WLTP cycle. The battery can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in around 32 minutes through a fast-charger.
3/5
Volvo C40 Recharge electric SUV offers a range of up to 434 kms on a single charge, according to the WLTP cycle. The battery can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in around 32 minutes through a fast-charger.
Volvo C40 Recharge electric SUV offers a range of up to 434 kms on a single charge, according to the WLTP cycle. The battery can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in around 32 minutes through a fast-charger.
Volvo C40 Recharge electric SUV offers a range of up to 434 kms on a single charge, according to the WLTP cycle. The battery can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in around 32 minutes through a fast-charger.
As far as the design is concerned, the C40 Recharge is quite similar to the XC40 Recharge. The electric SUV measures 4,439 mm in length, 1,590 mm in height, 1,910 mm in width. It comes with a wheelbase of 2,702 mm and ground clearance of 178 mm. The electric SUV stands on a set of 19-inch alloy wheels.
4/5
As far as the design is concerned, the C40 Recharge is quite similar to the XC40 Recharge. The electric SUV measures 4,439 mm in length, 1,590 mm in height, 1,910 mm in width. It comes with a wheelbase of 2,702 mm and ground clearance of 178 mm. The electric SUV stands on a set of 19-inch alloy wheels.
As far as the design is concerned, the C40 Recharge is quite similar to the XC40 Recharge. The electric SUV measures 4,439 mm in length, 1,590 mm in height, 1,910 mm in width. It comes with a wheelbase of 2,702 mm and ground clearance of 178 mm. The electric SUV stands on a set of 19-inch alloy wheels.
As far as the design is concerned, the C40 Recharge is quite similar to the XC40 Recharge. The electric SUV measures 4,439 mm in length, 1,590 mm in height, 1,910 mm in width. It comes with a wheelbase of 2,702 mm and ground clearance of 178 mm. The electric SUV stands on a set of 19-inch alloy wheels.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volvo Xc40 Recharge (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volvo Xc40 Recharge
Electric | Automatic
₹50 - 55 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Volvo Xc40 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.49 kmpl
₹41.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volvo S60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S60
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.08 kmpl
₹45.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 17.86 kmpl
₹61.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volvo Xc60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc60
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹61.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volvo C40 Recharge secured a five-star rating at the Euro NCAP crash tests after its launch last year. It offers airbags for driver and passengers, reverse camera, lane departure warning, ABS, brake assist, stability control and tire pressure monitoring system among others.
5/5
Volvo C40 Recharge secured a five-star rating at the Euro NCAP crash tests after its launch last year. It offers airbags for driver and passengers, reverse camera, lane departure warning, ABS, brake assist, stability control and tire pressure monitoring system among others.
Volvo C40 Recharge secured a five-star rating at the Euro NCAP crash tests after its launch last year. It offers airbags for driver and passengers, reverse camera, lane departure warning, ABS, brake assist, stability control and tire pressure monitoring system among others.
Volvo C40 Recharge secured a five-star rating at the Euro NCAP crash tests after its launch last year. It offers airbags for driver and passengers, reverse camera, lane departure warning, ABS, brake assist, stability control and tire pressure monitoring system among others.
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
First Published Date: 26 Jul 2022, 13:32 PM IST
TAGS: C40 Recharge Volvo C40 Recharge Volvo Cars Volvo Cars India Electric vehicle EVs Electric car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The latest ProDrive racing simulator was designed to be a visually-striking product while still offering a high level of performance that gamers expect.
This race simulator costs nearly as much as Tesla Model 3, and is made for speed
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard racetrack in Le Castellet, France.
French Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins after Charles Leclerc crashes out
India cricketer Mohammad Shami poses next to his new Jaguar car. (Image courtesy: The LinkedIn page of Amit Garg)
Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami buys Jaguar F-Type sports car worth Rs. 1 Crore
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras

Trending this Week

2022 Honda Forza 150 
Honda Forza 150 India launch rumours surface
Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India
Ford EcoSport was the last model rolled out of Chennai plant. (Image: LinkedIn/Samuel Iyadurai)
Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport
Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.
Mahindra Scorpio-N introductory prices for automatic and 4WD variants revealed
2022 Ather 450X has been introduced in India. 
All-new Ather 450X Gen 3 launched with longer range and more features

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Volkswagen investors split on whether Porsche IPO should move forward or not
Volkswagen investors split on whether Porsche IPO should move forward or not
Porsche recalls over 40,000 Taycan EVs owing faulty wiring harness: Report
Porsche recalls over 40,000 Taycan EVs owing faulty wiring harness: Report
Petrol, diesel prices in India were hiked over 70 times in last one year
Petrol, diesel prices in India were hiked over 70 times in last one year
Hyundai Ioniq 7 electric SUV being prepped for global launch in 2023: Report
Hyundai Ioniq 7 electric SUV being prepped for global launch in 2023: Report
Harley-Davidson looking at a profit shrink after production shutdown
Harley-Davidson looking at a profit shrink after production shutdown

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city