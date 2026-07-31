5 most affordable electric cars to buy in India under BaaS

Electric cars in India are gradually coming in to the mainstream as people switch to electric as a more efficient alternative to petrol and diesel. Along with the lower running costs, the ambiguity surrounding the future of petrol and ethanol has also forced the hand of customers to switch to electric mobility. If you are someone who is looking to buy a car, here are 5 most affordable electric cars to buy in India under Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program. The BaaS program consists of owning an electric vehicle without its battery. The customer essentially pays for the shell and subscribes to the battery pack for a monthly rental or per km use basis.

1 Tata Tiago EV Tata Tiago EV EMI starting at just ₹9,200/ month Check Eligibility The Tata Tiago EV is the electric hatchback from the Indian automaker’s portfolio, with a starting price of ₹4.69 lakh with a battery rental of ₹2.6 per km. The Tata Tiago EV is powered by two different battery packs: 19.2-kWh battery pack and a 24-kWh battery pack. The battery packs send power to a permanent magnet synchronous motor placed on the front axle, producing approximately 60 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, and 73.75 bhp and 114 Nm of torque, respectively.

2 MG Comet EV MG Comet EV EMI starting at just ₹9,900/ month Check Eligibility The smallest electric vehicle in India, the MG Comet EV has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹4.99 lakh with a battery rental of ₹3.20 per km. The MG Comet EV is powered by a 17.3-kWh battery pack sending power to a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor placed on the rear axle, producing a peak power output of 41.43 bhp and 110 Nm of torque.



3 Tata Punch EV Tata Punch EV EMI starting at just ₹12,700/ month Check Eligibility The electrified micro SUV from the house of Tata Motors, the Punch EV, is powered by two different battery packs: a 30 kWh battery pack and a 40 kWh battery pack. These battery packs send power to a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 87.16 bhp and 154 Nm of torque, and 127.3 bhp and 154 Nm of torque. The Tata Punch EV further boasts a range of 375 km with the former and 468 km with the latter. The Tata Punch EV has a starting price of ₹6.49 lakh with a battery rental of ₹2.6 per km with BaaS.

4 Citroen eC3X Citroen eC3X EMI starting at just ₹15,700/ month Check Eligibility French automaker Citroen’s electric hatchback, the eC3 boasts a starting price of ₹6.89 lakh with a battery rental of ₹2.26 per km. The Citroen eC3X is powered by a 29.2 kWh high-density lithium-ion battery pack, powering a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 56.2 bhp and 143 Nm of torque. Notably, the Citroen eC3 boasts a range of 246 km.



5 Kia Syros EV Kia Syros EV EMI starting at just ₹17,700/ month Check Eligibility The newly-launched Syros EV makes the list, undercutting the WIndsor by approximately ₹2 lakh with a starting price of ₹7.99 lakh and a battery rental of ₹3.3 per km. Additionally, the Syros EV is powered by two liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery packs: a 42 kWh pack and a 51.4 kWh pack. The former sends power to the front axle-mounted electric motor, producing 132.76 bhp and 255 Nm of torque. The latter, much like the former, sends power to a front axle-mounted electric motor producing 168.9 bhp and 255 Nm of torque.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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