Mahindra XUV700 (top left) and Tata Punch (top right) emerged as the safest Indian cars in 2021 at the Global NCAP crash tests. Nissan Magnite (bottom left) scored 4-star rating at the ASEAN NCAP crash tests while Renault Triber (bottom right) scored similar ratings at the Global NCAP this year.

XUV700 to Tata Punch: Indian cars that passed global crash tests in 2021

3 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2021, 12:44 PM IST

Mahindra and Mahindra and Tata Motors took the lead among Indian carmakers when taking part in global crash tests. Tata Tigor EV was the first electric car to be tested by a global agency.

Tigor EV became the first Indian electric car to be tested by Global NCAP agency for safety ratings. The Tigor EV, which was launched earlier this year as India's most affordable electric car, secured four-star rating at the crash test. Tata Tigor EV was assessed in its most basic safety specification, fitted with two airbags as standard. Besides dual airbags, the Tigor EV also comes with other safety features such as ABS with EBD, corner stability control, and rear parking sensors.

Among other Indian cars that passed safety tests conducted by global agencies was Magnite sub-compact SUV from Nissan. Almost a year ago, the Magnite SUV went through crash tests at the ASEAN NCAP and returned with a four-star safety rating.

Launched in December, 2020, the Magnite SUV comes with standard safety features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors. It also gets safety features like vehicle stability control, traction control and hill start assist for its higher-spec trims.

Renault's seven-seater MPV Triber was the only other car to pass the Global NCAP crash tests this year. Triber MPV underwent the safety test earlier in May when it secured a rating of four stars. The Renault Triber MPV fared satisfactorily as far as protection offered to adult occupant driver and passenger is concerned. However, it did not do as well in child safety test where it showed hints of major injuries in case of an impact.

Renault offers Triber MPV with safety features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, child safety locks, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminders and speed alert warnings.

