What's driving Elon Musk to offload Tesla shares? An $11 billion tax-paying goal

Over the last couple of weeks, Elon Musk has sold around 12.9 Tesla shares worth $14 billion. Now, according to US law, he has to pay capital gain taxes on that. Musk will have to sell another 4.1 million Tesla shares to achieve his promised 10 per cent target. This stock offloading came after Tesla's market value soared to more than $1 trillion this year, making the electric car manufacturer more valuable than Ford Motor and General Motors combined.

Musk has sold 12.9 million shares worth nearly $14 billion of Tesla shares as of December 18. To hit the 10% mark, he would have to sell another 4.1 million shares.

Musk's latest announcement of aiming to pay $11 billion in taxes comes after a week when Democratic US Senator Elizabeth Warren took to Twitter to say that Elon Musk should pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else after the Time magazine named the Tesla CEO its "person of the year", just a few days back.