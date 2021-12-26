Is it Batmobile gone EV? Here is an electric pickup that goes 4x4 to 6x6

Concept vehicles are always interesting to watch for. If it is a concept vehicle with an electric powertrain, the room for experiments is significantly higher compared to an ICE vehicle. With the automotive world ripe for disruption, legacy auto manufacturers and automotive startups developing some interesting models, there is plenty to talk about in this subject.

One EV concept grabbed our attention with its monstrous bulky design that matches with a Batmobile.

Christened as Thundertruck, this is a pure electric pickup truck that comes from Wolfgang's new IP division that focuses on innovative creations and design. The Thundertruck concept showcases a unique take on the fast-evolving electric pickup truck revolution with features that are yet to be seen in the available e-pickup trucks.

The concept has been designed to imagine what could be the future of electric pickup trucks. Speaking about the design it looks like a beefed-up version of the Tesla Cybertruck. The front gets a sloping large windshield, a flat face with a centre positioned LED bar that acts as a headlamp. The two ends of the front fascia get sleek blue LED daytime running lights, highlighting the zero-emission character of the EV.

The monstrous off-road-spec wheels, chunky wheel arches, tough roof rails, sleek, LED lights at the side profile and as taillights, raked suspension to enable the EV for tough duties are other design elements of this electric pickup truck.

Inside the cabin, it offers ample space with a stylish design and high-end features. The EV gets an unconventional squarish looking steering, a large digital display integrating both instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system etc. Also, the centre console gets a full touchpad instead of rotary dials and buttons. The door trims gets touch panels. The dashboard gets a separate integrated display for the passenger. But the most interesting part is the holographic information display. is

The Thundertruck electric pickup truck is claimed to be capable of running a range of 901 km on a single charge with 0-100 kmph sprinting capacity in 3.5 seconds. The multi-purpose EV gets two solar awning roof storage pods. As the manufacturer claims, it is capable to go everywhere and do everything.

What's the most interesting fact about this EV, is the modular design. Several parts of the vehicle can be retracted to perform different tasks. Also, it can convert itself from a four-wheeler to a six-wheeler. The range extender converts the vehicle in a 6x6 model from the conventional 4x4. The cargo deck comes with steps for easy access. There is an extendable loading ramp that provides easier loading of two- or four-wheel bikes.

The EV also gets automatic drop-down side step operation with lighting, an integrated camping tent that expands over the main tray, raised by PV trunk lid cover, collapsible roof-mounted Bat Wing awning with flexible solar fabric providing stationary battery re-charging and auxiliary shade, multi-purpose pull-out side draw storage unit with slide-out kitchen or refrigerator etc.

The manufacturer also claims that the EV gets additional 2WD traction, self-balancing technology for an easy coupling/uncoupling process, high payload, towing and storage capacity. It can also serve as a portable battery pack. In 4x4 mode, the Ev can churn out 800 hp of power and in 6x6 mode, it generates 940 hp of power output.