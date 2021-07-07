Car dashcams often pick up unbelievable footage. A vehicle being struck by lightning is one such stunning and frightening footage. Footage from a car's dashcam has landed on the internet showing how a Jeep Grand Cherokee was hit by lightning, not once but as many as four times. The incident happened in Waverly, Kansas in the US.

The video shows there is a massive thunderstorm and a Jeep Grand Cherokee is approaching an intersection of the roads, while a bolt of lightning strikes it. Three more lightning strikes hit the SUV in quick succession.

The Grand Cherokee was slowly advancing on a rain-drenched road. Right after the lighting struck the car, the vehicle stopped and its tyres were blown out. The lights of the SUV were turned off immediately after the lighting strike, as its electrical systems were probably gone.

The person who uploaded the video on YouTube claims that there was a family of five in the SUV. They all reportedly escaped the incident without any injury.

While a lightning strike on a car seems pretty scary, the cars are relatively safer places to be during lightning and thunderstorm. The electric charge that hits the car during a lightning strike passes from the metal to the ground.

Modern cars come with a host of safety features and shockproof systems as well. This means a chance of severe damage to the critical systems inside a vehicle is unlikely. However, mishaps are exceptions and that can happen anytime. Hence, driving during a thunderstorm or lightning is not recommended unless it is absolutely necessary.