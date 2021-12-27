Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Formula One cars are the epitome of aerodynamics and automotive technologies going into powertrain, driving dynamics etc. A large number of parts of the Formula One race cars are built using carbon fibre in an order to reduce the weight of the cars without compromising the agility of the body material. The video shows how the level of attention plays a key role for the group of workers who make these race cars.

The video shows how the car's floor takes around a week to make. It is highly significant for the car's performance. The floor, suspension set up of the race car require to be laser measured in order to become millimetric precise and perfect to function to the optimum level.

For anything around the wheels, each and every part must be laser scanned in order to make sure that they are exactly the same as the part that was developed in the design software. Clearly, the F1 team wants to ensure that everything is manufactured and positioned 100 per cent according to the spec required for perfect performance. This is one of the reasons why every part of these race cars cost so much to produce.