Watch: This uniquely painted Lamborghini Sian seeks to become a head-turner

Lamborghini Broward recently took the delivery of its second Sian and the mean machine is quite an attention grabber. Created through a collaboration with Lamborghini São Paulo, the sports car gets coatings of three exterior colours - White, Purple and Green - giving it a unique and flamboyant identity.

The front of the vehicle has been painted in simple white whereas the splitter gets bright green accent. Areas around the headlights have been finished in purple-tinted carbon fiber. However, the paintwork is quite eye-catching as the shade of white subtly transitions to a royal purple shade which slowly gets darker as one moves towards the rear of the super car.

The rear of the Sian is a mix of purple paint, bright green accents and carbon fiber trimmings. The bold fins above the rear wheels and the rear wing uprights are also finished in purple carbon fiber. The brake calipers also pick up the green color and so does the tail features of the car.

The interior of the supercar looks benign and is predominantly a combination of black leather and Alcantara. The theme of green accents continue inside the cabin, completing its over all look.

The video posted by Lamborghini Broward on social media shows behind-the-scenes from the uncrating of the exclusive Sian. As the cover is taken off from the vehicle, one sees the traditional white colour of the front but consequent shots reveal the transitioning of white to purple at the sides. This is followed by the rear shots of the sports car and its interior.

The Sian sources power from a naturally-aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine that is mated to a mild-hybrid system with a 48-volt, 34 hp electric motor and a supercapacitor. The powertrain churns out 808 hp. The Sian can hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in less than 2.8 seconds and reach the top speed of 217 mph (350 km/h).