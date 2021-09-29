Watch: This India-bound electric SUV fails in moose test

The electric crossover's backside stepped out in a dramatic manner during the second turn of the moose test. The EV tossed a few cones before regaining control for the final manoeuvre. When the car hits a speed of 72 kmph, the Mach-E leaves the course entirely without finishing the last section.

Interestingly, Tesla Model Y completed this same test at 75 kmph without any mistake. Another Ev, Hyundai Ioniq 5 too took the test at a speed of 72 kmph and passed without any trouble. The Ioniq 5 appeared most composed among the three electric crossovers. The Mustang-Mach-E appeared unsafe from a driving perspective.

The moose test video reveals the Ford Mustang Mach-E's stability control is not performing what is supposed to. The car's back remained heavy and lagged in movement. The chassis and steering wheel of the car to0o have faults. However, it is not known if the test Mustang Mach-E was an all-wheel-drive or rear-wheel-drive model.

Ford introduced the Mustang Mach-E to the world in November 2019 and started selling the car in December last year. This Ev is expected to come to the Indian market as well, as Ford has hinted a few days ago.