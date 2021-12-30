Watch: Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX aims to harness the power of the sun

2 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2021, 09:29 AM IST

The automaker especially emphasises on the shape and aerodynamics of the EQXX. As Mercedes claims, it wanted to create a beautiful machine, which at the same time would be slippery through the air as much as possible. It comes with movable body parts and retractable diffusers. There is a part at the rear that extends downwards and rearwards.

The automaker has also hinted that it will soon reveal more details about the massive battery pack of the EQXX. The automaker started teasing this pure electric coupe back in July this year. After months of only getting partial views of the concept, just a few days back, the car brand gave us a preview of the complete car that looks absolutely stunning in its full guise.