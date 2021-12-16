Mercedes Vision EQXX concept electric teased as svelte four-door car from future

Mercedes-Benz is determined to charge ahead in the world of mobility and while its list of planned and production models are already creating a big buzz, the new year could see the loudest bang courtesy the Mercedes Vision EQXX, a concept electric car that is being claimed as the 'most efficient vehicle the brand has ever built.'

The digital world premiere of the Mercedes Vision EQXX will take place on January 3 but the company has already released a teaser image of the vehicle. The company says Vision EQXX has a mile-long list of intelligent efficiency measures, including advanced software, which helps it boast of mammoth range. While no further details of the Vision EQXX have yet been revealed, Mercedes also mentions that a number of teams came together to take the concept vehicle to fruition.

The teaser image of Mercedes Vision EQXX itself reveals a four-door EV that has free-flowing lines and swooping design elements on the bonnet, roof and beyond the C-pillar. The design also appears slightly similar to the Concept IAA that was showcased back in 2015. But it is the future, and not the past, that Mercedes is betting big on and the Vision EQXX could give a generous glimpse at the inspiration for the product lineup in the years to come.