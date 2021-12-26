Watch: Man sets Porsche Cayenne on fire with a woman inside

A bystander who witnessed the whole incident rushed to the scene and helped the woman out of the car, taking her to a safe place. At the same time, the refuelling station personnel used fire extinguishers to put off the fire and prevent any further damage to the vehicle or the premises.

The report further said that the perpetrator was arrested by the police who are currently investigating the fire incident. The reason why the man set the Porsche Cayenne on fire is still unknown. However, it is clear that the prompt reaction by the bystander and the refuelling station employees saved not only the life of the woman and others but saved the premises from major damage.

During the fire incident, there was another car beside the SUV in close proximity and with a fuelling nozzle inside the fuel well. It could have been disastrous had the fire reached the other vehicle or the fuel storage.