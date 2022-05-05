HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Volvo To Electrify Its Entire Portfolio In The Us In 2023

Volvo to electrify its entire portfolio in the US in 2023

Volvo will offer mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric powertrain options for its cars in the US from 2023.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 May 2022, 09:33 AM
Volvo is aiming to become a fully electric car brand by 2030.
Volvo is aiming to become a fully electric car brand by 2030.
Volvo is aiming to become a fully electric car brand by 2030.
Volvo is aiming to become a fully electric car brand by 2030.

Swedish luxury auto giant Volvo has announced that it will electrify its entire product portfolio in the US in 2023. This strategy includes mild-hybrids, plug-in hybrids and fully electric models. The automaker has said that the new strategy will result in changes to the XC40, XC90, and C60 Cross Country getting mild-hybrid powertrains. This move comes as a step forward toward the auto manufacturer's promise of being a fully electric vehicle brand by the end of this decade. The planned electrified product portfolio will offer the Volvo customers a range of electrified options, available to select as per their preference.

(Also read: 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge first drive review: Sport car in SUV disguise)

In the meantime, Volvo has updated the XC40 by introducing new design tweaks and features to the compact crossover for the 2023 model year. The updated Volvo XC40 comes with a new frameless front grille and a revised bumper. Also, the Thor's Hammer LED signature headlight has received a refreshed styling. These updates come in line with the XC40 Recharge.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volvo Xc40 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.49 kmpl
₹ 41.25 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volvo Xc90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc90
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 15.38 kmpl
₹ 88.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volvo Xc40 Recharge (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volvo Xc40 Recharge
Electric | Automatic
₹ 50 to 55 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Volvo Xc60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc60
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹ 61.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Inside the cabin, the updated Volvo XC40 gets premium leather-free upholstery options, which can be paired with new exterior colour and wheel choices. The automaker will also roll out its built-in Google assistant in the XC40 and across the entire 2023 Volvo range, claimed the company. This will allow Volvo to offer over-the-air (OTA) updates to its cars. Volvo also said that the S60, V60, and V60 Cross Country come with a new front grille design and updated rear bumper inserts.

The automaker has said that the updated Volvo cars have already entered production. They would reach dealerships sometime later this year.

First Published Date: 05 May 2022, 09:31 AM IST
TAGS: Volvo XC40 Volvo XC40 luxury car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic comes with a perfect blend between digital elements and analogue era themes.
Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with RWD and manual gearbox, generates 550 PS
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara, also known as Escudo SUV, launched with full-hybrid tech
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India in new colours
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

In battle of three-row MUVs, Maruti dominates Toyota, Kia and other rivals
In battle of three-row MUVs, Maruti dominates Toyota, Kia and other rivals
Volvo to electrify its entire portfolio in the US in 2023
Volvo to electrify its entire portfolio in the US in 2023
Ferrari confirms upcoming Purosangue SUV won't be electric, will get V12 engine
Ferrari confirms upcoming Purosangue SUV won't be electric, will get V12 engine
Bentley ultra luxury car set to be the outrageously comfy; unveil on May 10
Bentley ultra luxury car set to be the outrageously comfy; unveil on May 10
Top 10 cars sold in India in April: New Maruti Ertiga sales eclipses all SUVs
Top 10 cars sold in India in April: New Maruti Ertiga sales eclipses all SUVs

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city