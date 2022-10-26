HT Auto
No more buttons. Volvo EX90 to offer just two screens to make driving simpler

No more physical buttons. Instead, two giant screens will help owners to drive, offer all drive-related information and other essential features at fingertips.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Oct 2022, 17:20 PM
Volvo has completely removed physical buttons and used a minimalistic dashboard with two giant screens to help drivers move the EX90.
Volvo has completely removed physical buttons and used a minimalistic dashboard with two giant screens to help drivers move the EX90.
Volvo has completely removed physical buttons and used a minimalistic dashboard with two giant screens to help drivers move the EX90.
Volvo has completely removed physical buttons and used a minimalistic dashboard with two giant screens to help drivers move the EX90.

Volvo's upcoming flagship electric vehicle EX90, which is going to be the electric version of its XC90 SUV, promises to offer next level technology to help make it easier to drive around. For this, Volvo has introduced a very minimalistic dashboard which only has two screens instead of physical buttons to offer all necessary features one may require inside a modern car. The two screens, one vertical and placed at the centre and the other landscape-oriented screen behind the wheel, will act as the virtual cockpit for the EV.

The central screen will have quick access to navigation and the driver's phone, as well as controls for the most common functions. A special contextual bar will suggest the actions depending on whether the car is parked, in driving mode, or the driver is on a phone call.

The digital instrument panel displays all the information focused on driving, such as direction, speed and range. Driver support is provided through a set of state-of-the-art sensors to provide a 360-degree view of the surrounding environment informing about road condition and traffic movement. Thomas Stovicek, head of user experience at Volvo Cars, said, "It is essential to provide the driver with the right information at the right time. Our goal is to ensure a focused, smooth and safe driving experience. Because the car is able to understand its surroundings and the driver like never before , we are able to create an even safer scenario by reducing the confusion related to driving, distraction and information overload."

The EX90 will also debut the 'Driver 'Understanding System' which will come as standard. It will be responsible for detecting whether the driver is in the best conditions for driving. The system uses two cameras that are capable of detecting early signs that the driver, for example, is fatigued. 

Volvo will officially debut the EX90 next month. Volvo described the upcoming EV as the ‘safest Volvo ever’. It will have LiDAR sensors and features an invisible security shield that includes the latest detection technology, allowing the car to understand the driver's state of mind and the world around them.

First Published Date: 26 Oct 2022, 17:20 PM IST
TAGS: Volvo EX90 Electric vehicle Electric car
