Volvo Cars reveals S90 and V90 with mild hybrid powertrains

Volvo Cars has revealed refreshed versions of the S90 sedan and the V90/V90 Cross Country estate models, including a refined exterior design and a brand new, state-of-the-art sound system by Bowers and Wilkins.

The company’s 48 volt mild hybrid powertrain options are now available on every Volvo model, further boosting the company’s electrified offer.

In terms of exterior design, Volvo designers have introduced a number of refinements on both the front and rear of the S90 and V90, including new fog lights, a new spoiler design and a new lower front bumper.

On the V90 and V90 Cross Country, the most striking feature is a brand new rear light design, including full LED-powered signature lighting and a sequential turn indicator. A range of new exterior colours and wheel options further improve options for personalisation.

Inside, the cars get upgraded Bowers & Wilkins audio system with new features such as an upgraded amplifier. It also gets automatic vehicle noise cancellation.

Photo of upgraded Volvo S90





Another new feature inside is an Advanced Air Cleaner with a PM 2.5 particle sensor. First developed for the Chinese market and now rolled out globally, it allows drivers to monitor interior air quality via the centre screen. If desired, the Advanced Air Cleaner can clean the cabin air of almost all tiny particles within a few minutes.

Both the new Bowers & Wilkins audio system and the Advanced Air Cleaner technology are now available on all 90 and 60 Series models based on the Scalable Product Architecture (SPA).

All models in the 90 and 60 Series now also come with double USB-C charging points in the rear, replacing the 12 volt outlets. The wireless charging functionality for smartphones, first introduced on the small XC40 SUV, is now also available on most variants in the 90 and 60 Series.

In terms of interior materials, the exclusive tailored wool blend seats first introduced on the XC90 last year are now also available on all 90 and 60 models, while there is also a leather-free interior option for the top trim levels.

Elsewhere in its model range, Volvo Cars is significantly expanding the number of its 48 volt mild hybrid powertrain options, making these engine options available on every single Volvo model.

First introduced on the XC90 and XC60 SUVs last year, the mild hybrids are now also available on all other 90 and 60 Series cars as well as on the XC40. The mild hybrid powertrain options on the V90 Cross Country represent the first electrified variants in the history of the Cross Country range.

The company claims the mild hybrids offer up to 15 per cent fuel savings and emission reductions in real world driving. The brake-by-wire system interacts with the energy recovery system and reduces fuel consumption and emissions by recovering kinetic energy under braking.

Together with the Recharge car line of plug-in hybrids and fully electric cars, this means there is now an electrified Volvo model for everyone.