HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Volkswagen Virtus Arrives In Dealerships Starting Today

Volkswagen Virtus arrives in dealerships starting today

The new Volkswagen Virtus has been introduced as the second product under the India 2.0 project.Virtus is based on the MQB A0 IN platform with up to 95% localization levels.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 May 2022, 02:47 PM
Volkswagen Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, on Saturday, announced that it has kicked off the pan India previews of its new Virtus global sedan. The previews of the latest VW Virtus will be held across all 152 company's authorised dealerships in India starting today (May 14) until June 08.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Virtus
1984 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9 to 12 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.74 kmpl
₹5.83Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
₹10Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

The new VW Virtus has been introduced as the second product under the India 2.0 project. And it is slated for the official launch on June 9th. The company says that the new launch will take it a step closer to the completion of the India 2.0 Project.

The VW customers will get an opportunity to experience the new Virtus firsthand through the pan India previews. “At Volkswagen, we have been waiting for this moment to bring the thrill of the New Virtus to our customers. I am excited to kick start the Virtus pan India previews across all Volkswagen touchpoints in India. This initiative will provide our existing and potential customers with an exclusive opportunity to experience our new global sedan before its market launch," said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

(Also Read: Volkswagen to launch electric SUV and pickup truck in 2026, but there is a catch)

The new Virtus has been based on the MQB A0 IN platform with up to 95% localization levels, the company claims. It is also the longest car in the segment (4,561 mm) with cabin and boot space (521 litres).

The car will be offered with a 1.5L TSI EVO engine with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT), apart from that, it will also get a 1.0L TSI engine both equipped with idle Start/Stop system. The engine will come mated to a range of gearbox options including a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic torque converter, or 7-speed DSG transmission option.

When launched, the car will be seen in a slew of engine options such as Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey, Reflex Silver, Curcuma Yellow, Candy White, and Rising Blue.

The pre-bookings for the new sedan have already commenced in India across the official physical touchpoints as well as the Volkswagen India website.

 

First Published Date: 14 May 2022, 02:47 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Volkswagen India Volkswagen Virtus Virtus VW Virtus
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The YZF-R15 V4 Monster Energy MotoGP edition was sold as a premium variant at an ex-showroom price tag of ₹1,82,800.
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 MotoGP edition gets sold out in India
Follow traffic rules & #BeARoadHero
"It only takes a little effort to follow traffic rules and make our roads safe"
Hero HF Deluxe kick-start BS 6
Hero HF Deluxe to Bajaj Pulsar 150: Top two-wheelers with best discounts in May
The newest C-Class from Mercedes is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Royal Enfield bikes get costlier in India. Check new prices here

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479

Latest News

Volkswagen Virtus arrives in dealerships starting today
Volkswagen Virtus arrives in dealerships starting today
Steelbird Blauer BET helmet range launched in India with ECE 22.06 safety rating
Steelbird Blauer BET helmet range launched in India with ECE 22.06 safety rating
World's first flying taxi hub is getting ready in Coventry
World's first flying taxi hub is getting ready in Coventry
TVS Racing announces 16 rider squad for TVS Asia One Make Championship
TVS Racing announces 16 rider squad for TVS Asia One Make Championship
New images of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio leaked from plant, production run starts
New images of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio leaked from plant, production run starts

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city