Volkswagen to launch electric SUV and pickup truck in 2026, but there is a catch

Volkswagen's ambition of an all-electric pickup truck has been making hundreds of headlines in the automotive world lately. However, the company has now disclosed its plan to launch an all-electric SUV and an electric pickup truck in the US, but these EVs will come carrying the Scout brand's badge. The German automobile giant has revealed that it will start producing an electric SUV and an electric pickup truck in 2026 and these will be launched under the revived Scout brand in the US market.

Volkswagen also revealed that it is not simply creating Scout badges for its existing models. Instead, an independent company will be formed and tasked with creating these EVs. The independent company will be tasked with designing, engineering prototypes and manufacturing production models as well.

Speaking about the plan, Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess has said that after VW's successful turnaround in the US, the company is now taking the opportunity to further strengthen its position in one of the most significant growth markets for EVs. "Electrification provides a historic opportunity to enter the highly attractive pickup and R-SUV segment as a group, underscoring our ambition to become a relevant player in the US market," he further added.

Volkswagen plans to form a new company later this year. It also revealed that prototypes of the new Scout pickup truck and SUV will follow in 2024, and production is slated to commence in 2026. Volkswagen claimed that the Scout electric vehicles will use a new technical platform concept and they will be built from scratch.

Speaking about the company, Volkswagen CFO Arno Antlitz said that the company will be established this year as a separate unit and brand within the Volkswagen Group and it will be managed independently. "This aligns with the new group steering model - small units that act agilely and have access to our tech platforms to leverage synergies," he further added.

