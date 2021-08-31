Volkswagen hikes price of Polo and Vento in India

Volkswagen India on Tuesday has announced a price hike for its Polo and Vento models, effective from September 1, 2021. The Volkswagen Polo price has been increased by up to 3%, depending on the variants. Volkswagen Vento sedan price on the other hand has been increased

by up to 2%.

The German automaker has announced that the consumers who have booked the Polo and Vento models till August 31, will be protected from the price hike. The automaker has also said that this price hike will not be applicable for the GT variant of the Volkswagen Polo premium hatchback.

The automaker claims that this price hike announcement comes in the line with the increased input cost. However, the carmaker has not revealed if other models from the brand will also see a price hike or not.

Volkswagen is not the only carmaker that has in India that has announced a price hike this year due to increased production costs owing to higher raw materials prices. Several other automakers including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Renault, Hyundai have increased the pricing of their cars multiple times in 2021.

Earlier in August, Tata Motors, Honda and Toyota had announced a price hike across the range of their cars. Maruti Suzuki too has announced a price hike recently that will be effective from September 1. This was the third price hike announcement by India's largest carmaker this year. Maruti Suzuki announced a price hike for its passenger vehicles in January and April this year due to rising input costs.

Not only the car manufacturers, but several two-wheeler manufacturers in India announced price hikes for their respective models as well. They cited the same reason for the increased production cost for the price hike decision.