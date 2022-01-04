Vision EQXX, the most efficient Mercedes ever built, breaks cover

Mercedes says that the design of the Vision EQXX was inspired by natural shapes. The design is a next-generation design that is significantly different from the current Mercedes-Benz. Lightweight materials such as magnesium wheels and doors are made of CFRP, and the vehicle weight is 1,750 kgs. The battery uses 900V technology, but the size is 50 per cent smaller and 30 per cent lighter than the EQS 450+ battery. The roof has ultra-thin solar panels that can travel 25 kms on its own.

The total weight of the battery is 495 kgs. The technology of the Mercedes F1 team is also adopted, and a sustainable composite material such as sugar cane waste is used for a part of the battery frame, which is also getting lighter and lighter as the technology evolves.

Joerg Bartels, Director of Vehicle Integration at Mercedes-Benz AG, said, “Finding high electricity sounds like easy, but it is technically difficult. The simplest method is to use a larger battery. However, because of its size and weight, this makes it easy to do well. It is not the smartest way to go, nor is it the misuse of valuables. With the Vision EQXX project, we have found new ways to increase the volume of the electric car. And we are upgrading our skills to a very good level."

The interior of the Mercedes Vision EQXX is dominated by a giant 8K infotainment touchscreen measuring a whopping 47.5 inches.

The interior design is realistic like a production model, but it features a huge 8K touch screen with 47.5 inches. It is equipped with an AI system for more intuitive operation. In partnership with NAVIS Automotive Systems, it supports real-time 3D navigation, allows users to drive on more accurate routes, and the built-in AI provides the best drive.

A single full charge of EQXX will allow you to drive up to 1000 kilometers, which is far superior to previous electric vehicles. This is not because the battery is big, but because it is designed to be more efficient. Mercedes says that most owners will only need to charge the car once or twice a month, which is a great performance equivalent to 100 kg per litre when converted to petrol.