Venue powers Hyundai in US; company registers record sales in May

Hyundai drove in Venue sub-compact SUV in India in early 2019 and the vehicle has managed to be a strong player in its segment here. But its popularity has since crossed continents and soon after being launched in the United States, it has become one of the key products for Hyundai there as well. With 3,651 units sold in May, Venue has seen a rapid rise in its fame.

(Also read: Hyundai AX1 spied testing, likely to spawn out a sub-Venue micro SUV in India)

Hyundai Motor America recently announced that its overall sales figure in May of 2021 was its best ever for a month and that it had sold a total of 90,017 units which is a 56% year-on-year rise from May of 2020. May also marked the third consecutive month of record monthly sales for the Koreans in the US. "Consumer demand across the Hyundai lineup remains strong and we continue to work closely with our manufacturing and supply chain partners to meet this extraordinary demand," said Randy Parker, Senior Vice President, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America.

While Elantra is the best-performing Hyundai and 18,821 units were sold in the US last month, the SUVs in the lineup are the real driving force. Tucson (18,848 units) is the best-performing SUV in terms of May sales, followed by Santa Fe (12,868 units) and top-of-the-line Palisade (8,051).

While it may seem like Venue sales figures are quite less when compared to its elder SUV siblings, its rise is what is of note. Venue was launched for US customers in the early parts of 2020, slightly before Covid-19 became a massive challenge the world over. Despite pandemic-related blues, the vehicle has managed to find more and more takers with each passing month.

It is important to note here that the Venue offered in the US and the one in India has certain distinctions. For starters, Venue in the US gets a more powerful 1.6-litre four cylinder engine and has CVT transmission as an option. It is also slightly longer and has a marginal increase in wheelbase when compared to its twin in India. There are minor differences in terms of tech features too as customers in the US can use Google Home or Amazon Echo to access smart features inside the car.

Largely though, its compact dimensions and comparatively affordable pricing are factors that may be working for it, both in India and in the US.