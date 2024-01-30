Trump's custom-painted Lamborghini Diablo sets record at auction

In a auction at Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale event, a custom-painted Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster, once owned by former President Donald Trump, stole the spotlight, fetching a staggering $1.1 million. This sale not only solidifies the car's uniqueness but also marks a new world record for Diablo auction prices.

Ordered brand new by Trump in 1997, the Diablo VT Roadster stands out not just for its design and powerful performance but for its exclusive paint job. Trump's choice of the Blu Le Mans color, not originally available for that year, became a reality through his special relationship with Lamborghini, resulting in the only 1997 Diablo VT Roadster adorned in this distinctive hue.

Adding to its individuality, Lamborghini customised the vehicle with a special plaque on the door bearing the inscription "Donald Trump 1997 Diablo." Beneath the eye-catching exterior lies a 5.7-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, boasting 492 horsepower and a top speed of 202 mph.

Although Trump parted ways with the Diablo in the summer of 2002, the car's journey did not end there. In 2016, it surfaced on eBay, listed by an owner who reportedly acquired it in 2005. The Lamborghini's ownership history from that point to the recent auction remains a bit of a mystery.

Despite its prestigious background, the Diablo VT Roadster witnessed limited time on the road. Initially listed for sale in 2016 with 23585 kms on the odometer, the car's usage barely increased, showing just 24834 kms when it crossed Barrett-Jackson's auction block on Saturday.

This sale not only cements the Diablo's status as one of the most valuable Diablos globally but also serves as a testament to the enduring allure of celebrity-owned and custom-painted automobiles. As the Diablo embarks on a new chapter with its anonymous buyer, enthusiasts can only hope that the iconic supercar will hit the road once again, adding more miles to its rich history.

