LIVE UPDATES

Toyota Hilux pick-up India launch LIVE: Latest updates from newest pick-up

  • Toyota Hilux uses the same underpinnings as the much popular Fortuner SUV in India. Will it be able to craft a space for itself here. Get live and latest updates from the Hilux launch.
By Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 20 Jan 2022, 11:06 AM
Hilux from Toyota is offered in several markets across the world and is a relatively popular model.

Toyota Hilux is all set to roar its way into the Indian market after creating a big and rich legacy for itself in several global markets over several decades. Hilux is a pick-up truck that has been around since the late 1960s and periodic updates and consistent popularity has meant that the Hilux has kept itself not just relevant but popular too.

In recent times, the Hilux has received some very big updates that make the vehicle not just a capable machine on roads less traveled but one that also offers a high degree of passenger comfort and some contemporary features. Coupled with its imposing road presence, these continue to auger well for the vehicle.

The Hilux is based on the same platform as the Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta, two hot sellers in the Indian market. But Hilux will have to compete in a very limited, very niche space of pick-up vehicles in India which, at present, has only the Isuzu D-Max as a key player. Volumes won't be what the Hilux is chasing but Toyota Kirloskar Motor would be looking at stamping its authority in the large vehicle segment once again.

Catch the live and latest updates from the India launch event of the Toyota Hilux:

20 Jan 2022, 11:06 AM IST

Did you know?

Hilux was first launched in 1968. This was the same year when man first stepped on Moon.

Over the past several decades, the vehicle has been sold in 195 countries. 

20 Jan 2022, 11:04 AM IST

20 million Hilux units sold worldwide

Toyota backs its iconic model and says its robust character will help it strike a deep chord with buyers.

Toyota underlines QDR - Quality, Durability and Reliability - as factors powering Fortuner and Innova Crysta here, adds Hilux will follow on the same lines.

20 Jan 2022, 10:46 AM IST

Isuzu D-Max, a worthy rival?

Isuzu only sells a handful of units of the D-Max but the coming in of Hilux could put the focus on the segment as a whole.

But it may not exactly be an ‘affordable’ proposition. Just yesterday, pricing of the Isuzu D-Max received an upward revision. (Full report here)

20 Jan 2022, 10:45 AM IST

An eye on price…

Toyota is widely expected to price Hilux around the same bracket as the Fortuner. At launch - moments from now, Hilux could start at a point of 28 lakh (ex showroom).

20 Jan 2022, 10:44 AM IST

What does the Hilux sold abroad have on offer?

20 Jan 2022, 09:38 AM IST

Did you know?

In certain western markets, pick-up vehicles are almost as popular as family sedans. Check out this report.

20 Jan 2022, 09:35 AM IST

Why have pick-up vehicles not picked up in India?

Compact vehicles - hatchbacks and sub-four metre SUVs - dominate the Indian car space, and there is good reason for this. Congested roads and tight parking spaces mean that such vehicles are preferred by a large number of vehicle buyers in the country.

The concept of going off-roading or into the wilderness isn't widespread among motorists either.

As such, large pick-up vehicles with a ‘go anywhere’ attitude and capability hardly seem to be a practical option. Little wonder then that even manufacturers have not been enthusiastic about bringing such vehicles in the country - where are the volumes to make a good business case, many ask?

But Toyota is looking at creating a space for itself with the Hilux. The company would be well aware that it isn't exactly going to match Fortuner in terms of sales numbers but could be a viable option for the adventure lifestyle-oriented buyer. 

The latest Toyota Hilux offered in global markets gets a number of key performance and comfort feature upgrades.
20 Jan 2022, 09:30 AM IST

Why is a pick-up truck called a pick-up truck?

Well firstly, it is a large vehicle with a solid road presence. A pick-up vehicle has a cabin for passengers and a large bed for carrying goods. The cabin itself could be only for the driver and a passenger or have two rows like the Toyota Hilux does.

The focus however is on that flat bed at the back that usually has miles and miles of space for cargo. It can be open or have a casing on top.

The name itself though is mostly common in the US and vehicles in this segment go by different names elsewhere - utility vehicle in Australia, bakkie in South Africa and crew cab in some other parts.

20 Jan 2022, 09:24 AM IST

The return of the pick-up vehicles

Globally, large SUVs and pick-up vehicles are witnessing an increase in traction from prospective customers. Such has been the rise in popularity of these vehicles that manufacturers are also looking at equipping models with an all-electric heart. Take the case of the GM Hummer EV or the Tesla Cybertruck or the Ford F-150 Lightning, the preference for pick-up vehicles is clearly rising once again.

What is believed to be helping vehicles of this segment is that while in past days, such vehicles were considered hardy workhorses capable of going just about anywhere, in today's times, manufacturers are matching that same capability with dominant exterior looks and a well-appointed and feature-packed cabin.

First Published Date: 20 Jan 2022, 09:24 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Hilux Hilux Toyota Kirloskar Motor

