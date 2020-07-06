Toyota delists three variants of Yaris Sedan In India

Toyota has silently taken down three variants of the Yaris sedan from its official website. The variants including V manual, VX manual and V CVT automatic aren't part of the list now.

Previously, the Yaris sedan featured 7 manual and 7 CVT automatic variants, however, the Honda City rival now only has 5 manual trims - J (O), G (O), J, G, and V(O), and 6 automatic variants - J (O) CVT, G (O) CVT, J CVT, G CVT, V(O) CVT, and VX CVT.

In June, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) revised pricing of its entire model list, and the Yaris sedan received a hike of around ₹10,000 to ₹12,000, throughout the variants, however, its J and G variants received a much higher hike of ₹1.68 lakh and ₹1.20 lakh, respectively. The car is now currently priced in the range of ₹8.86 lakh and ₹14.30 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi). The company also recently announced listing of Yaris on government e-marketplace. (More details here)

The Toyota Yaris features a 1.5-litre 4 Cylinder, 16 Valve Dual VVT-i petrol engine which churns out 79 kW (107 PS) at 6,000 rpm and 140 (Nm) at 4,200 rpm. The ARAI-rated mileage of the engine stands at 17.1 kmpl.

Some of the key features of the sedan includes projector headlamps, LED DRLs, alloy wheels, roof-mounted air-vents with ambient illumination, 8-way adjustable power driver seat, glass-high solar energy absorbing (HSEA), tyre pressure monitoring system, dual-tone interiors and fabric (optional leather) upholstered seats.

Part of the safety kit includes features such as seven airbags, ABS, EBD and Brake Assist, as well as solar energy-absorbing front windshield with infrared cut off.