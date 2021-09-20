Top five sedans you can buy under 10 lakh in India

SUVs might be eating the market share of sedans just like other segments in the passenger vehicle segment. Still, sedans seem practical and stylish vehicles for cities, at least for those who look for upgrading from hatchbacks and don't have the budget for SUVs.

In terms of styling too, the sedans come more aesthetic than SUVs or even compact SUVs too. Like the rest of the global automobile market, in India as well, a significant number of car buyers opt for SUVs. However, sedans also offer equal value for money with their features, technologies onboard.

The sub- ₹10 lakh category has several sedans to confuse the consumers with choices. Here are the top five sedans that you can buy under ₹10 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire is certainly among the most popular sedans. The car is available with a fuel-efficient petrol engine that returns 23.26 kmpl mileage. The 1.2-litre petrol engine is capable of churning out 90 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque. It is good for city commuting and the availability of both manual and AMG gearbox options enhance its appeal further. This car is practical and value for money for someone who is looking for a budget sedan.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

If you are looking for a sedan that comes with premium styling and features on offer without burning your pocket, Ciaz could be a good option. Sold through the Nexa retail network, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is one of the bestselling midsize sedans in India. It competes with Honda City, Hyundai Verna etc. The Ciaz gets smart hybrid technology that enhances its appeal further. It gets power from a 1.5-litre petrol motor paired with mild-hybrid tech. It offers fuel efficiency of 20.65 kmpl.

Honda Amaze was given a generation change back in 2018 and now a new mild makeover has been introduced as a mid-cycle update. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze sits in the same segment as Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The Amaze is equally popular as its closest rival Dzire. This car has recently received a mild facelift. However, the pricing of the car has seen only a marginal hike. The petrol-MT variant of Amaze can be bought under ₹10 lakh. The car is not only popular among individual buyers, but among fleet operators as well.

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura comes as the successor of Hyundai Xcent. Since its introduction in the Indian market, Xcent has remained very popular among both individual buyers and fleet operators. The Hyundai Aura too retains the same popularity. An interesting fact about this sedan is, it comes with a turbocharged petrol engine. The car gets an 8-inch touchscreen floating infotainment system, connected car technology, semi-digital instrument cluster etc.

The Tigor is Tiago from the front, but it gets a stylish fastback rear design that stands out in the compact-sedan segment.

Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor comes with a unique Sportback design. It gets a four-star Global NCAP safety rating. Available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, the car gets both a 5-speed manual and an AMT option on offer. The cabin of this sedan gets a host of features including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a Harman-sourced audio system, electronic stability control.