Top 10 cars sold in October: Alto rules again as Maruti's dominance continues

As many as seven Maruti models featured in the list of top 10 cars sold in India during the festive month. Tata Motors had two while Creta was Hyundai's sole entry.

Top 10 cars that found most homes in India during the festive month of October saw the return of the grand old Alto as the top choice among car buyers in the country. With latest generation model launched barely a few months ago, Maruti continued to dominate the sales charts, clocking more than 1.40 lakh units across the country with a growth of nearly 29 per cent compared to October last year. Maruti Suzuki had seven models among the top 10 cars sold in India last month. The other three were from Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor. Here is the complete list of 10 best-selling cars from October.

Maruti Alto

The new generation Alto has clearly been a hit among Indian car buyers. While it always has been among the best-selling models even after so many years, it topped the sales chart last month. In October, Maruti Suzuki sold 21,260 units of the Alto. It is the only car to sell more than 20,000 units last month.

Maruti WagonR

WagonR hatchback, which Alto replaced as the number one car in October, has also seen significant growth compared to the same period last year. With 17,945 units sold last month, the Maruti WagonR has clocked a rise of nearly 45 per cent in sales compared to the festive month in 2021.

Maruti Swift

Due for an update soon, the Swift hatchback also continues be a top performer for Maruti Suzuki in India. The carmaker sold 17,231 units of the Swift last month, with a massive rise of 88 per cent compared to October last year when it sold only 9,180 units.

Maruti Baleno

The new generation Baleno, launched earlier this year, continues to be among the top five cars bought in India. Maruti Suzuki delivered 17,149 units of Baleno in October, around 10 per cent higher than 15,573 units sold during the same month last year.

Tata Nexon

Tata Motors spoilt Maruti Suzuki's chance to secure top five positions with its best-seller Nexon SUV. Tata Motors sold 13,767 units of the sub-compact SUV, leading the segment by far. It has also seen a growth of more than 35 per cent compared to October last year when Tata sold a little more than 10,000 units of Nexon.

Maruti Dzire

The Dzire sub-compact sedan remains an evergreen entry in the list of top 10 cars despite not having a major facelift since its launch in 2016. It still contributes large volumes to Maruti's overall sales. In October, Maruti Suzuki sold 12,321 units of the Dzire, even higher than some of the more popular cars on Indian roads currently.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai's sales continues to be driven by its SUVs mostly. And Creta leads the Korean carmaker's fleet with 11,880 units sold last month. Creta is likely to get a facelift soon after the current generation model was introduced during the Auto Expo back in 2020.

Tata Punch

Though it comes in a small package, Punch remains a big bet for Tata Motors to boost its sales and take on Hyundai as the second largest carmaker in India. Tata sold 10,982 units of the Punch SUV, rival to the likes of Citroen C3 among others. It has seen a healthy 30 per cent growth in sales compared to October last year.

Maruti Ertiga

The only three-row MPV to feature in the list of top 10 cars sold last month is yet another Maruti Suzuki model. The new generation Ertiga, which also received a CNG version recently, found 10,494 homes across India last month. However, the waiting period for some of its variants, including the CNG version, remains high.

Maruti Brezza

After a promising first couple of months since launch, the sales of the new generation Brezza saw a sharp dip in October. Maruti Suzuki delivered 9,941 units of the Brezza last month compared to 15,445 units in September. However, Brezza has seen growth in sales when compared to October last year when Maruti had sold 8,032 units.

