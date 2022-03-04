Top 10 cars sold in India in February: Celerio enters fray, Nexon leads SUVs

2022 Maruti Celerio, which was launched in November last year, has entered the list of top 10 cars sold in India in February.

Hatchbacks and SUVs continue to rule the list of top 10 cars sold in India in February. Last month, the list saw the entry of the new generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio, which was launched in November last year. Hyundai Creta too re-entered the list after a while.

However, Creta was not the top-selling SUV. The honour remains with Tata Nexon SUV, which continues to maintain its sales momentum.

Here is a look at the top 10 cars sold in India in February:

Maruti's premium hatchback has taken back the top spot from its sibling WagonR in February. Maruti sold 19,202 units of the hatchback last month, 96 units more than it sold in January. Compared to February last year, Swift's sales has dropped marginally by a little more than five percent.

Maruti Dzire

In a crowd of SUVs and hatchbacks, only one sedan continues to perform steadily. Maruti's sub-compact sedan Dzire remains one of the strongest and consistent performers, grabbing the second position in terms of sales last month. Maruti sold 17,438 units of Dzire in February, which is significantly higher than 14,976 units sold in January. In fact, when compared to the sales record of February last year, Dzire's growth is a massive 46.5 percent year-on-year.

Maruti WagonR

After a good start to the year, Maruti's boxy hatchback WagonR has slipped a bit in sales in February. Maruti sold 14,669 units of the new generation WagonR last month, down sharply from 20,334 units in January. It is nearly a 22 per cent drop compared to 18,728 units sold in February last year.

Maruti Baleno

Maruti has recently launched the new generation Baleno. The premium hatchback slipped out of the list in January, but came back strongly in February with the previous generation model. Maruti sold 12,570 units of Baleno last month. Baleno has been one of the top performing cars from the Maruti Suzuki stable. Last year, during the same month, Maruti had sold 20,070 units of Baleno. With the launch of the new generation model, Maruti will hope to see Baleno's sales rise significantly in coming days.

Tata Nexon

Nexon continues to be India's favourite SUV right now. After it emerged as the best-selling SUV in December and January, the sub-compact SUV has made a hattrick last month. However, with 12,259 units sold in February, Nexon's sales has dropped a bit from 13,816 units sold in January. It was the highest ever the model had been sold in a month. Despite the drop in sales compared to January, Nexon's year-on-year growth remains high at nearly 55 percent.

Maruti Ertiga

Maruti is likely to drive in the new generation Ertiga this month. But the existing model of the seven-seater three-row MPV still is a handful against its rivals with high sales numbers. Maruti sold 11,649 units of Ertiga in February, which is slightly less than 11,847 units sold in January. Ertiga's sales has risen by more than 19 percent when compared to its performance back in February 2021.

Maruti Alto

It is not known yet when Maruti will drive in the new generation version of its oldest surviving models. But Alto, even n its current generation, continues to find homes across India. Maruti sold 11,551 units of Alto last month, down from 12,342 units in January.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue sub-compact SUV remains the Korean carmaker's best-selling model currently. Hyundai sold 10,212 units of Venue last month. It is less than 11,377 units Hyundai sold in January. Compared to February last year, Venue's sales has declined by about 9 percent.

Maruti Celerio

After the launch of the new generation Celerio hatchback, which is regarded as India's most fuel-efficient petrol car right now, the model has breached the top 10 list for the first time. Maruti sold 9,896 units of Celerio last month, which is nearly 60 percent rise compared to 6,2114 units sold in February last year.

Hyundai Creta

Creta's return to the top 10 fold could be a good news for the Korean carmaker, which has been struggling with sales numbers recently due to the supply chain issues. Hyundai sold 9,606 units of Creta, which is still less than the highs of last year. Hyundai sold 12.248 units of Creta during teh same month on 2021 when it. used to be the leader of the SUV segment.

