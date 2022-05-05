Top 10 cars sold in India in April: New Maruti Ertiga sales eclipses all SUVs

Maruti Suzuki launched the new generation Ertiga last month at a starting price of ₹ 8.35 lakh. It is evident that the new Ertiga has drawn a lot of attraction among buyers with a massive jump in sales and emerge second in the list of top 10 cars.

Maruti Suzuki continues to dominate despite slight decline in sales in India in April. As many as seven Maruti cars feature in the list of top 10 vehicles sold in the country last month. Most notable among them is the revival of sales of the Maruti's three-row MPV Ertiga, which was launched in April. Among other, Tata Nexon registered highest growth among all 10 cars compared to the same month last year.

Here is a look at the top 10 cars sold in India in April

Maruti WagonR

At the top of the list, Maruti's boxy hatchback WagonR continued to hold fort. With 17,766 units sold last month, the sales of WagonR has gone down by five percent compared to April last year when it sold 18,656 units. However, the drop in sales is more worrying compared to what Maruti sold in March this year. WagonR found as many as 24,634 homes in the previous month which was more than 25 percent of April sales.

Maruti Ertiga

The silver lining for Maruti in April has been the revival in sales of its three-row entry-level MPV Ertiga. With 14,889 units sold in April, Ertiga has jumped to the second spot with more than 70 percent growth over its sales in April last year. In March too, Maruti could not sell even 8,000 units of Ertiga.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 was officially launched with a slew of updates on Friday at a starting price of ₹8.35 lakh, going up to ₹12.79 lakh for the ZXi+ variant (ex showroom prices). The VXi with CNG is priced at ₹10.44 lakh while the ZXi with CNG is at ₹11.54 lakh (all prices are ex showroom). The new Ertiga comes with an improved K-series 1.5-litre Dual VVT engine which is paired to the familiar five-speed gearbox while the previous four-speed automatic unit has been ditched for a six-speed unit. There are paddle shifters available on the model as well.

Tata Nexon

The biggest gainer among the top 10 cars in April was Tata Motors' Nexon sub-compact SUV. It has entered the top three best-selling cars in India for the first time. The Nexon continues to be India's best-selling SUV with 13,471 units sold last month. It is an increase of about 94 percent over 6,938 units of Nexon Tata sold in the same month last year. In March, Tata sold 14,315 units of Nexon, which is slightly higher than April.

Hyundai Creta

Despite semiconductor challenges, Hyundai's flagship Creta SUV has made gains in terms of sales in April. Hyundai sold 12,651 units of the five-seater SUV, with a marginal rise of 2 percent over its sales in April, 2021. Compared to March, when Hyundai sold 10,532 units of Creta, the sales has increased by more than 15 percent month-on-month.

Maruti Vitara Brezza

Maruti's sub-compact SUV Vitara Brezza remains a strong performer despite being the one of the oldest existing models in its category, Due for a facelift soon, the Vitara Brezza continues to beat most of its rivals. In April, Maruti sold 11,764 units of Brezza, a rise of around 5 percent compared to the same month in 2021. In March this year, Maruti had sold 12,439 units of Vitara Brezza.

Maruti Eeco

Maruti's EECO van remains one of the more consistent performers compared to some of its other models, featuring regularly among the top 10 cars sold every month in India. In April, Maruti sold 11,154 units of Eeco, a marginal 3 percent drop compared to April last year. However, it has improved its month-on-month performance with a rise of nearly 18 percent over March.

Maruti Baleno

Launched earlier this year, the new generation Maruti Baleno has not performed as well as one would have expected. Once a table topper, Baleno emerged as the seventh best-selling car last month with just 10,938 units sold. Compared to last month, Maruti had sold 16,384 units in April last year which is more than 30 percent of its current sales. It is also significantly lower than 14,520 units Maruti sold in March this year.

Maruti Dzire

Dzire remains the only sub-compact sedan in its category to make it to the top 10 cars last month. Maruti sold 10,701 units of Dzire in April, down by almost 25 percent from last year. Incidentally, in March this year, Maruti recorded a massive 63 percent increase in year-on-year sales of Dzire when it sold 18,623 units.

Maruti Alto

Maruti's oldest warhorse Alto is back in the reckoning just ahead of the launch of its facelift version later this year. Maruti sold 10,443 units in April, the highest in a while. Yet, the sales has gone down by about 40 percent compared to April last year.

Tata Punch

Tata's latest sub-compact SUV may have started with a bang, but seems to be losing its fizz. Punch SUV has been dropping back in sales for the past few months. In April, Tata sold 10,132 units of Punch, down from 10,526 units sold in March this year. Tata had launched Punch SUV in 2021. The SUV had entered the top 10 list for the first time in January this year.

