HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News This Wooden Mercedes Avtr Concept Replica Looks Just Like Real, It Drives Too

This wooden Mercedes AVTR Concept replica looks just like real, it drives too

Mercedes-Benz AVTR concept replica is capable of driving under its own power.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Aug 2022, 09:55 AM
Mercedes-Benz AVTR concept replica in wood form. (Image: Youtube/ND - Woodworking Art)
Mercedes-Benz AVTR concept replica in wood form. (Image: Youtube/ND - Woodworking Art)
Mercedes-Benz AVTR concept replica in wood form. (Image: Youtube/ND - Woodworking Art)
Mercedes-Benz AVTR concept replica in wood form. (Image: Youtube/ND - Woodworking Art)

Mercedes-Benz AVTR concept from the CES 2020 was one of the finest examples of how the concept of sustainability meets automotive design. The German car brand took inspiration to make this model from Avatar film. The unique and futuristic concept may not have made it to production yet, but the thought-controlled mechanism, as the luxury car brand claimed it to be powered was truly mind-boggling. Now, a wood artist and Youtuber from Vietnam, who previously made several vehicle replicas and even a tank from wood has made a lifesize replica of the AVTR concept and what's most astonishing is that this toy car can drive under its own power.

(Also Read: Lamborghini achieves record half-year results; Urus drives the momentum)

The Youtuber published a video showing a 100-day building process for the car. It shows how the chassis was assembled by welding the frames together before attaching the suspension. It gets 14-inch wheels and real tyres. The front suspension gets shock absorbers, indicating the detail the artist focused on. The rough chunks of wood loosely define the car's shape throughout the video.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The toy car even comes with light-up bionic flaps at the back, just like the exquisite concept car. It also features automatically opening doors and copious amounts of LED lights inside the cabin and on the exterior of the vehicle, replicating the actual concept car's lighting signature. It even comes with LED wheel covers, just like the concept model from 2020. Overall, it comes as a faithful replica of the stunning concept car in wood form.

Speaking about the original AVTR concept, it comes churning out more than 350 kW peak power thanks to an exponentially high 110 kWh battery pack. The car is claimed to have a range of more than 700 km. Also, Mercedes-Benz claimed during its unveiling that it is capable of being charged fully in just 15 minutes thanks to an ultra-fast charging technology onboard.

First Published Date: 03 Aug 2022, 09:55 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Benz Mercedes concept car luxury car toy car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built

Trending this Week

Bengaluru Traffic Police will use Google AI to improve traffic management system.
Bengaluru becomes first Indian city to tie up with Google for traffic management
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹23.90 lakh.
Scorpio-N record bookings help Mahindra shares to soar
National Highway for Electric Vehicle (NHEV) has announced that the trial run for India's first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur will start from September 9, 2022. (File photo)
Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, India's first, to start trial run from September
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms
The National Green Tribunal has ordered phasing out of private and commercial vehicles older than 15 years in West Bengal by the end of this year.
Vehicles older than 15 years to be phased out in this state by year-end: NGT

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Mahindra Scorpio-N: Five crucial factors to consider before buying
Mahindra Scorpio-N: Five crucial factors to consider before buying
‘Don't need to decide now': Lamborghini CEO on going all-electric
‘Don't need to decide now': Lamborghini CEO on going all-electric
This wooden Mercedes AVTR Concept replica looks just like real, it drives too
This wooden Mercedes AVTR Concept replica looks just like real, it drives too
Hyundai Tucson facelift to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectations
Hyundai Tucson facelift to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectations
McLaren reveals Artura Trophy racecar
McLaren reveals Artura Trophy racecar

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city