Lamborghini achieves record half-year results; Urus drives the momentum

Automobili Lamborghini has achieved record sales figures for the first half of the current year. Lamborghini delivered 5,090 units around the world which is a growth of 4.9 per cent. Lamborghini's turnover touched 1.33 billion euros which is an increase of 30.6 per cent over the first six months of last year. The luxury car maker's operating profit also grew by 69.6 per cent going from 251 million euros to 425 million euros.

Lamborghini Urus is the main contributor towards the positive first sales figures, stated the Italian automaker. The Urus super SUV accounts for 61 per cent of sales followed by the Huracan and Aventador super sports cars. The latter's whose production will be stopped soon accounted for 39 per cent of the total sales. Lamborghini informed that the Huracan Tecnica, which was unveiled in April, has been received well by customers. The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica rear-wheel drive model with a new design and a latest-generation V10 engine.

Apart from the announcement of sales results, Lamborghini also declared that it will announce three new products, starting in August, this year. Lamborghini said among these three products, two will be related to Lamborghini Urus while the other one will be related to Lamborghini Huracan.

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini shared the results of the first half of 2022 are exceptional. “The outlook is equally positive, with orders taken already covering the whole of 2023 production," added Winkelmann. Managing Director and CFO of Automobili Lamborghini Paolo Poma said, "The results from the first half underline the positive trend and strengthen our conviction that we can end 2022 with a significant increase in results compared to the previous year.

