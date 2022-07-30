Rapper Badshah buys Lamborghini Urus SUV worth Rs. 3.15 Crore

Badshah is now a proud owner of a new Lamborghini Urus. This is his second Urus, the first one is finished in Rosso Anteros colour.

Indian rapper Badshah has taken delivery of a new Lamborghini Urus. The new SUV is finished in Neo Noctis paint scheme and gets 22-inch rims. Urus is the best-selling product that Lamborghini has in its line-up at present. The prices of the Urus start at Rs. 3.15 Crores (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs. 3.43 Crores (ex-showroom) for the Pearl Capsule Edition. Apart from Urus, Badshah also owns an Audi Q8 and Rolls Royce Wraith.

Badshah's latest car is also his second Lamborghini Urus as he had purchased a unit previously from the pre-owned market.

A look at the Laborghini Urus bought by Badshah.

Urus is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine that is twin-turbocharged. This engine produces 650 Ps of max power and 850 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission that is sourced from ZF. The power is transferred to all four wheels.

The engine and the platform of the Urus are shared with several other SUVs that fall under Volkswagen subsidiaries. So, SUVs like Porsche Cayenne, Audi RSQ8 and Bentley Bentayga are based on the same platform. Moreover, the same engine is also used in a lot of vehicles like Audi RS6 Avant, Porsche Panamera and Bentley Continental GT.

The Urus is the second SUV from the manufacturer after the LM002 which was launched way back in the 1980s. LM002 was a bare, basic and rugged SUV whereas the Urus is a lot sportier, powerful and aggressive looking. The Urus was launched globally in December 2017 and brought to India in January 2018.

In June, Lamborghini announced that they have produced more than 20,000 units of the Urus. Moreover, the manufacturer has delivered 200 Urus SUVs in India. Lamborghini also revealed that 80 per cent of Urus buyers are buying a Lamborghini for the first time.

