HT Auto
Home Auto News Rapper Badshah Buys Lamborghini Urus Suv Worth Rs. 3.15 Crore

Rapper Badshah buys Lamborghini Urus SUV worth Rs. 3.15 Crore

Badshah is now a proud owner of a new Lamborghini Urus. This is his second Urus, the first one is finished in Rosso Anteros colour.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Jul 2022, 09:47 AM
Badshah taking delivery of Urus at Lamborghini Delhi showroom. Courtesy of Lamborghini Delhi
Badshah taking delivery of Urus at Lamborghini Delhi showroom. Courtesy of Lamborghini Delhi
Badshah taking delivery of Urus at Lamborghini Delhi showroom. Courtesy of Lamborghini Delhi
Badshah taking delivery of Urus at Lamborghini Delhi showroom. Courtesy of Lamborghini Delhi

Indian rapper Badshah has taken delivery of a new Lamborghini Urus. The new SUV is finished in Neo Noctis paint scheme and gets 22-inch rims. Urus is the best-selling product that Lamborghini has in its line-up at present. The prices of the Urus start at Rs. 3.15 Crores (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs. 3.43 Crores (ex-showroom) for the Pearl Capsule Edition. Apart from Urus, Badshah also owns an Audi Q8 and Rolls Royce Wraith.

Badshah's latest car is also his second Lamborghini Urus as he had purchased a unit previously from the pre-owned market.

A look at the Laborghini Urus bought by Badshah.
A look at the Laborghini Urus bought by Badshah.
A look at the Laborghini Urus bought by Badshah.
A look at the Laborghini Urus bought by Badshah.

Urus is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine that is twin-turbocharged. This engine produces 650 Ps of max power and 850 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission that is sourced from ZF. The power is transferred to all four wheels.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Urus Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lamborghini Urus Facelift
3996 cc | Petrol Manual
₹3.15 - 3.43 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.54 - 4.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Sto (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Sto
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 7.19 kmpl
₹4.99 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The engine and the platform of the Urus are shared with several other SUVs that fall under Volkswagen subsidiaries. So, SUVs like Porsche Cayenne, Audi RSQ8 and Bentley Bentayga are based on the same platform. Moreover, the same engine is also used in a lot of vehicles like Audi RS6 Avant, Porsche Panamera and Bentley Continental GT.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The Urus is the second SUV from the manufacturer after the LM002 which was launched way back in the 1980s. LM002 was a bare, basic and rugged SUV whereas the Urus is a lot sportier, powerful and aggressive looking. The Urus was launched globally in December 2017 and brought to India in January 2018.

In June, Lamborghini announced that they have produced more than 20,000 units of the Urus. Moreover, the manufacturer has delivered 200 Urus SUVs in India. Lamborghini also revealed that 80 per cent of Urus buyers are buying a Lamborghini for the first time. 

First Published Date: 30 Jul 2022, 09:34 AM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Urus Lamborghini Urus
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
File photo of an Ola Electric scooter
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires

Trending this Week

The National Green Tribunal has ordered phasing out of private and commercial vehicles older than 15 years in West Bengal by the end of this year.
Vehicles older than 15 years to be phased out in this state by year-end: NGT
Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India
The 2022 Grand Vitara will be the new flagship SUV for Maruti Suzuki. 
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara is finally here: Variant wise feature details revealed
Kia has launched the facelift version of the Seltos compact SUV in its home base Korea on July 22.
Kia Seltos facelift launched in Korea: Key differences with India-spec model
Bengaluru Traffic Police will use Google AI to improve traffic management system.
Bengaluru becomes first Indian city to tie up with Google for traffic management

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Bitter breakup: Ex Chinese partner of Jeep accuses it of disrespecting customers
Bitter breakup: Ex Chinese partner of Jeep accuses it of disrespecting customers
VAT on petrol, diesel prices will not be hiked in this state
VAT on petrol, diesel prices will not be hiked in this state
Ola and Uber in merger talks? ‘Absolute rubbish’, says Bhavish Aggarwal
Ola and Uber in merger talks? ‘Absolute rubbish’, says Bhavish Aggarwal
Step-by-step guide on how to book a Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV online today
Step-by-step guide on how to book a Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV online today
Suzuki Motorcycles to get special package of incentives from Haryana government
Suzuki Motorcycles to get special package of incentives from Haryana government

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city