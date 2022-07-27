Lamborghini Urus performance SUV slams double century in India

Lamborghini India on Wednesday informed it has delivered the 200th unit of its Urus performance SUV in the country. First launched globally in 2017 and presented to India in 2018, the Lamborghini Urus has become the best-selling Lamborghini here and across markets. In the Indian market, the Urus comes via the import route and carries a price tag of ₹3.15 crore.

For a traditional supercar manufacturer to go the SUV way was a clear change in direction but in the particular case of Lamborghini, Urus has managed to power prospects phenomenally. While Urus is now the best-selling model for the Italians across all its market, it has also helped brought in first-time Lamborghini buyers to the brand in India. The company informs that 80 per cent of those who have bought an Urus did not previously own any Lamborghini models. “India was amongst the first few markets to launch Urus as soon as it was unveiled globally and it has been instrumental in driving growth for us in India," said Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India. "Our customers in India appreciate the driving dynamics, the versatility and the uncompromising Lamborghini DNA which the Urus offers. The Urus has expanded our reach to new geographies in India and brought in newer segments of customers into the Lamborghini family."

Globally, Lamborghini has sold 20,000 units of Urus. A large part of the credit is given to the fact that while Urus is an SUV, it does not compromise on the performance aspects that have long defined models developed and offered by the Sant'Agata Bolognese-based manufacturer.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The Urus is powered by a front-mounted, 4.0 liter V8 twin-turbo engine which produces 650 hp and offers 850 Nm of torque. There are six drive modes on offer - Strada, Sport, Corsa, Sabbia, Terra and Neve, and an EGO system which allows the driver to customize configurations.

But while fast is in its DNA, Lamborghini Urus has the menacing road presence like no other Lamborghini. The SUV measures 5,112 mm in lenth, stands 1,638 mm tall and is 2,016 mm long. It is a five-seater vehicle but offers over 600 litres of boot space. And when commanded to go fast, the Urus can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds which makes it the world's fastest SUV.

The Indian market may still remain rather small for performance vehicles but luxury and super luxury car manufacturers are witnessing a spurt in demand in recent times. Urus in India competes - directly or indirectly - with the likes of Audi RSQ8, Aston Martin DBX and Bentley Bentayga, among others.

First Published Date: