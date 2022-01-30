This Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid is a one-off luxury beauty for Singapore

HT Auto
Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid is based on the Phantom long-wheelbase model.
Despite carrying the signature styling philosophy of the Rolls-Royce Phantom, the bespoke model comes with some distinctive design elements.
British ultra-luxury car brand Rolls-Royce has created a bespoke Phantom Orchid, which is a one-off model for Singapore. After the SG50 Bespoke Rolls-Royce Ghost, this is the second luxury car built by the British brand for the country. The SG50 Bespoke Rolls-Royce Ghost was built to celebrate Singapore's 50th anniversary.

The automaker hasn't disclosed the price of this one-off creation.

The significance of the latest one-off Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid is that it has taken inspiration from a hybrid orchid, which is Singapore's national flower and known as Vanda ‘Miss Joaquim’. The automaker claims to have selected the orchid as an inspirational theme for resilience, beauty and strength.

For creating this mode, Rolls-Royce chose the Phantom long-wheelbase as a blank canvas. The automaker claims that this bespoke luxury car took two years to be built through a collaborative effort by the designers, craftspeople and artisans.

Despite carrying the signature styling philosophy of the Rolls-Royce Phantom, the bespoke model comes with some distinctive design elements, especially inside the cabin. The Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid comes wearing a unique Arctic White paint with a tint of violet. It's combined with fine glass particles for a pearlescent finish.

Inside the cabin, it gets delicate design applied in the interior by UK-based artist and textile designers Helen Amy Murray. The cabin features a Gallery that shows artworks and objects of self-expression. Murray created a hand-sculpted silk artwork behind a pure glass that runs uninterrupted across the car's fascia. The cabin claims to evoke elegance through the Grace White, Havana, and Smoke Grey with Dark Olive stitching.

Rolls-Royce Bespoke designer Yohan Benchetrit created orchid-inspired picnic table inserts for the rear occupants of the car, further complementing the whole artistic theme inside the one-off Phantom.

Speaking about this one-off Phantom Orchid, Michael Bryden, lead designer, Rolls-Royce Bespoke, said that the company envisaged a balanced yet progressive design through the car, which echoes the values of the Singapore region. "The orchid is seen in many facets of Asian life, a reminder that the resilient adapt and thrive regardless of the evolving environment," Bryden said. Interestingly, he was also the lead designer of the SG50 Bespoke Ghost for the country.

First Published Date: 30 Jan 2022, 09:31 AM IST
