This is the hypercar Porsche is betting upon for 2023 Le Mans race

German high-performance luxury car marquee Porsche wants to win the Le Mans 24 Hour Endurance race in 2023. The automaker under the Volkswagen Ag umbrella has tasted success at the famous motoring event for the better half of the 21st century. However, it had to take a break in wake of the infamous Volkswagen dieselgate scandal that dented the image of all the sub-brands under VW.

Similar Cars

(Also Read: Porsche celebrates 70 years in Australia with digital artwork livery for Taycan)

Now, As Porsche aims to come back to the Le Mans arena again in 2023, it is betting big on a fresh hypercar. The automaker has teased online a prototype of the upcoming Le Mans spec hypercar.

As the car manufacturer has said, it is working all-out with its partner Penske on the development of the new LMDh prototype and collaborating closely with the chassis manufacturer Multimatic. The hypercar is all-set to go for an intensive testing phase in January 2022 to ensure that the company is optimally prepared for its 2023 competition debut.

At Le Mans race, there are two separate classes within the hypercar tier of competition. The First one is LMH where the competing cars have to be specifically manufactured under the Le Mans hypercar technical regulations. These are claimed to have plenty of space for creativity and allow front axle hybrid systems.

The second one is LMDh, where Porsche will compete. As per FIA rules, in this LMDh segment, entrants can purchase the race car's chassis from an approved list of suppliers including Dallara, Multimatic, Ligier or Oreca. The sponsor teams provide critical components such as the internal combustion engine, body, hybrid system in order to help the competition teams to keep down costs, while still developing the drivetrain and aerodynamic technology.