Porsche celebrates 70 years in Australia with digital artwork livery for Taycan

Porsche Cars Australia has partnered with contemporary artist Nigel Sense to commission a bespoke Australian artwork livery for its fully electric vehicle, Porsche Taycan. The artwork has been transformed into a vehicle livery for the EV to create three unique digital works of art in the form of multimedia photographs.

The sportscar maker collaborated with the German NFT collectables start-up Fanzone.io for the project. Non-fungible tokens or NFT is a non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a digital block ledger. NFTs can be used to represent items such as photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files.

These NFTs will be auctioned through an online platform SuperRare.com, a digital art marketplace using Ethereum technology. Porsche shares that this collaboration is part of the 70 years presence of the company in Australia and it represents the first digital artwork project based on the blockchain technology Ethereum. The automaker also informed that these NFTs were minted in a carbon-neutral way by offsetting them via the Porsche Impact program. The proceeds from this auction will go to the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art.

Taking inspiration from the American abstract expressionists and pop artists of the 1960s, artist Nigel Sense has given the Porsche Taycan EV a look that makes it stand out from the crowd. Launched in 2019, the Taycan EV is the first electric vehicle from the luxury automaker. The brand also informed that Sense’s pieces are also popular amongst Porsche owners. “My work is maps and painted lines that lead to the unknown with symbols and imagery that I have corrected on the way," said Sense.

Porsche recently also collaborated with Art Battle, an international organisation that acts as a competitive platform for budding artists. Two artists, Rei Misiri and Megan Claire Keho expressed their artistic ideas on the Taycan 4S that acted as their canvas.