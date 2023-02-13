HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News This Is How Russia Ukraine War Forcing Audi To Make New Cars Less Aggressive

This is how Russia-Ukraine war forcing Audi to make new cars less aggressive

Audi's next-generation cars will come with a softer design that will be less aggressive than the current models, claims the German luxury car brand's design boss Marc Lichte. He told Top Gear that Audi is working on softer and more friendly car designs that will be less aggressive. He also hinted that the recently unveiled Activesphere concept indicates what the future Audi cars would look like. Lichte also said that the company's upcoming next-generation flagship sedan Audi A8, which is slated to debut in 2024, will be spearheading the new design philosophy incorporated models.

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 13 Feb 2023, 14:12 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Audi design chief Marc Lichte claims the Activesphere Concept EV previews what the carmaker's future design philosophy would be like.
Audi Activesphere concept is the fourth model in sphere concept vehicles.
Following on from the Audi skysphere roadster in 2021, and both the Audi grandsphere sedan, and the Audi urbansphere space concept in April 2022, a four-door crossover coupé is here.
It measures 4.98 metre long, has an impressive ground clearance and uses 22-inch wheels.
The rear design is of a Sportback and it can turn into a cargo bed at a press of a button. 
The concept is also equipped with Advanced Driver Aids System.
The interior gets a futuristic design. Audi says the design is people-focused.
The dashboard itself doubles-up as a soundbar as well as a full length airvent.
There is a console in the roof where the four AR headsets for the mixed reality system are kept within easy reach for all passengers.
The Activesphere will be based on an 800-volt charging system.
Because of the 800-volt charging system, the car gets an additional range of more than 300 km in just 10 minutes of charging.
Audi design chief Marc Lichte claims the Activesphere Concept EV previews what the carmaker's future design philosophy would be like.
View all Images
Audi Activesphere concept is the fourth model in sphere concept vehicles.
1/10
Audi Activesphere concept is the fourth model in sphere concept vehicles.
Following on from the Audi skysphere roadster in 2021, and both the Audi grandsphere sedan, and the Audi urbansphere space concept in April 2022, a four-door crossover coupé is here.
2/10
Following on from the Audi skysphere roadster in 2021, and both the Audi grandsphere sedan, and the Audi urbansphere space concept in April 2022, a four-door crossover coupé is here.
It measures 4.98 metre long, has an impressive ground clearance and uses 22-inch wheels.
3/10
It measures 4.98 metre long, has an impressive ground clearance and uses 22-inch wheels.
The rear design is of a Sportback and it can turn into a cargo bed at a press of a button. 
4/10
The rear design is of a Sportback and it can turn into a cargo bed at a press of a button. 
The concept is also equipped with Advanced Driver Aids System.
5/10
The concept is also equipped with Advanced Driver Aids System.
The interior gets a futuristic design. Audi says the design is people-focused.
6/10
The interior gets a futuristic design. Audi says the design is people-focused.
The dashboard itself doubles-up as a soundbar as well as a full length airvent.
7/10
The dashboard itself doubles-up as a soundbar as well as a full length airvent.
There is a console in the roof where the four AR headsets for the mixed reality system are kept within easy reach for all passengers.
8/10
There is a console in the roof where the four AR headsets for the mixed reality system are kept within easy reach for all passengers.
The Activesphere will be based on an 800-volt charging system.
9/10
The Activesphere will be based on an 800-volt charging system.
Because of the 800-volt charging system, the car gets an additional range of more than 300 km in just 10 minutes of charging.
10/10
Because of the 800-volt charging system, the car gets an additional range of more than 300 km in just 10 minutes of charging.

While elaborating on the reason behind Audi's design philosophy transition, Lichte explained that one of the driving forces behind this thinking is the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “One reason is there is a war not far away [Ukraine] from here, which has an impact on everybody. I don’t like this aggressive styling, honestly speaking. There are so many more opportunities. That’s why designers, in general, are not focusing on this aggressive design. That’s my interpretation," said the Audi design head.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz India reopens bookings for Maybach GLS and AMG G63

Speaking about the Audi Activesphere concept, Lichte said that this concept is not aggressive but the opposite. "I think this car, I would say, is not aggressive, it's the opposite. It's very soft, very friendly, very… there's no edge on the exterior design," he said. The Audi design boss also said that the car brand is aiming to invert the design process by creating the interior first rather than the exterior, which is completely opposite approach to the current car design process.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Audi A8 L (HT Auto photo)
Audi A8 L
2995 cc | Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (TC)
₹1.29 - 1.57 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi Q7 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q7
2967 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹80 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi E-tron Gt (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Gt
Electric | Automatic
₹1.8 - 2.05 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi A6 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A6
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14 kmpl
₹54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw 8 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 8 Series
2998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 11.3 kmpl
₹1.3 - 1.58 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 Cabriolet (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 Cabriolet
2999 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare

It is a well-known fact that electric vehicle platforms allow car designers to experiment more than conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) powered vehicle platforms. Audi's design chief said that switching to bespoke electric vehicle architectures gives his team more freedom by not having to consider a large space-crunching combustion engine and the other oily bits.

Interestingly, Audi is slated to launch its final new ICE-powered car in 2025, with every new model due from 2026 to come as purely electric-powered. By 2033, the production of petrol and diesel-powered Audi vehicles will come to an end globally, with a possible exception in China. That too, will depend on local demand, said Audi.

First Published Date: 13 Feb 2023, 14:12 PM IST
TAGS: Audi luxury car electric car electric vehicle Audi Activesphere
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 348 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo
63% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 369 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
17% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 312 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
3M Car Dashboard Dresser (250 ml) | Restore Gloss on Dashboard and other plastic parts | Protection from UV rays & fading
Rs. 290 Rs. 333
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
Suzuki Gixxer prices now start from ₹1.40 lakh and go up to ₹2.02 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line Gixxer SF 250 bike.
Suzuki launches Gixxer, Gixxer 250 with new colours. Check full price list
Suzuki_Swift_Sport_1
Suzuki Swift Sport that India never got
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
Royal_Enfield_Scram_2
Royal Enfield Scram 411 is the more affordable version of Himalayan

Latest News

This is how Russia-Ukraine war forcing Audi to make new cars less aggressive
This is how Russia-Ukraine war forcing Audi to make new cars less aggressive
This Mercedes S-Class is the most powerful one of all time
This Mercedes S-Class is the most powerful one of all time
Bookings for new Hyundai Verna now open for ₹25,000. Here's what to expect
Bookings for new Hyundai Verna now open for 25,000. Here's what to expect
Mercedes-Benz India reopens bookings for Maybach GLS and AMG G63
Mercedes-Benz India reopens bookings for Maybach GLS and AMG G63
Renault, Nissan alliance to roll out 4 SUVs, 2 EVs with Indian market in focus
Renault, Nissan alliance to roll out 4 SUVs, 2 EVs with Indian market in focus

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city