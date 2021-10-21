This carmaker sells 10 lakh electric cars globally in less than three years

Tesla is synonymous with various records. The US-based electric carmaker claims that it has sold more than 20 lakh electric cars globally till date cumulatively, since starting operation in 2003. What's more interesting is the car brand has sold over 15 lakh electric cars around the world in less than three years.

While the automaker sold its 5 lakh EV in the fourth quarter of 2018, it crossed the 20 lakh milestone in the third quarter of 2021. The automaker reached a one-millionth Ev sales milestone in Q2 2020 and in the last 12 months, it sold over eight lakh EVs globally. Clearly, there is no one close to Tesla when it comes to selling electric cars.

Among the 20 lakh battery-electric cars, over 15 lakh sales were contributed by the Model 3 and Model Y as combined. Tesla Model S and Model X sold over 5.20 lakh cars combined. The Tesla Model Roadster sold 2,450 units. Tesla doesn't report sales figures of individual cars, but platforms. Model 3 and Model 3 share the same platform, while Model X and Model S share the same architecture.

The automaker's bestselling electric car Model 3 compact sedan was introduced back in 2017. Since then, it has been dominating the global EV market with phenomenal sales numbers. Apart from the current portfolio comprising Model 3, Model S, Model X and Model Y, the automaker is also working on Tesla Cybertruck that is expected to launch next year. Also, Tesla is working on an all-electric semi-truck.

The automaker is currently aiming to increase its production volume further. Currently, it is producing more than eight lakh vehicles in a year. Elon Musk's company is now aiming to roll out ten million vehicles every year, in an attempt to boost the sales numbers and its hold in the EV market.