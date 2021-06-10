Tesla takes aim at Mercedes, Porsche with high-performance Model S Plaid

Tesla has had quite lead against rivals when it comes to electric vehicles forcing car makers with decades of history to not just sit up and take note but hit the ground running. At a time when almost every car company either has or will launch electric models, Tesla is hardly backing away from a fight. In its armoury next would be the high-performance Model S Plaid, aimed at taking on luxury rivals from Mercedes and Porsche.

(Also read: Tesla Model S Plaid receives price hike before launch)

Tesla Model S has been around since 2012 and the EV has been a cornerstone in the electric passenger vehcle segment the world over. And although it is the more affordable Model S that truly took EVs to the masses, it is the Model S that is often credited as the car that started the electric revolution. And that revolution could speed up, literally as well, with claims that Model S Plaid fires from zero to 100 kmph in under 2 seconds. Now that's seriously fast.

It is true that Model S hasn't changed much in terms of looks over the years. It is also true that Model S Plaid has seen several launch delays. But as Tesla gets ready to hand over the first batch of the high-performance Model S come Friday, it is also true that the buzz is only reaching a crescendo.

With its blink-and-miss acceleration and a claimed drive range of 625 kilometres, Model S Plaid could be quite the game-changer in the high-end EV segment that has recently seen big moves by Mercedes courtesy EQS and Porsche courtesy Taycan EV. That Mercedes also plans an AMG-branded model is likely to further up the performance EV space.

Will Model S Plaid then be able to outpace the worthy rivals? With a triple motor setup and recently listed the official quarter-mile time as 9.23 seconds, it sure does have a lot going for it.



