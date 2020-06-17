Tesla Model X rivaling Mercedes-Benz EQC to arrive in India in 'next few weeks'

During the launch presentation of the 2020 Mercedes GLS on Wednesday, Martin Schwenk - MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, confirmed that the EQC is all set to break cover in India within two weeks.

While the launch of the all-electric EQC was earlier slated to take place in April, the launch plans were delayed due to Covid-19-related complications. The EQC will be company's first all-electric car when it goes on sale in the next few weeks. It will be part of the company's commitment to bring 10 new models in India in 2020.

The EQC will arrive in the country via CBU (Completely Built Unit) route and will carry a hefty price tag of around ₹1 Crore (ex-showroom). In the international market, it locks horns with the likes of Tesla Model X, Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-Pace and more such flagship all-electric SUVs.

The main talking point of the Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 eSUV is its two asynchronous electric motors setup which provides it all-wheel drive capabilities. The motors source charge from an 80kWh lithium-ion battery pack. This setup is responsible for generating 408 PS of maximum power and 760 Nm of peak torque. It has been rated to accelerate from naught to 100 kmph in just 5.1 seconds. The SUV takes about 40 mins to charge from 10% to 80% using a DC fast charger. It can also be charged using a regular domestic socket but the charging time shoots up significantly. On the other hand, with an AC wall box charger it can be charged up to three time quicker than a regular home socket.

Its NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) certified range stands at 445-471 kilometres.