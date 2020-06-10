2020 Mercedes Maybach S650 night edition pushes the bar, only 15 units on offer

Nothing symbolizes automotive stature and power as much as a Mercedes Maybach S650. While the ultra luxury vehicle from the German auto giant arouses quite a lot of envy on roads around the world, the company has now revealed a carbon-fiber night edition of the vehicle exclusively for the US market and with just 15 units made available.

The epitome of luxury, the night edition of Maybach S650 just cannot be missed on roads with unique and distinctive black and carbon fiber elements. There are exclusive interior carbon fiber trims in the front and rear of the vehicle, a carbon fiber rear spoiler and smoked 20-inch Maybach-forged wheels. It is finished with Obsidian Black exterior paint and gets exclusive Nappa Leather upholstery in Porcelain and Black. Night Edition badges adorn the front fenders and interior trim.

Photo courtesy: Mercedes-Benz USA

A 6.0-liter V12 biturbo engine producing 621 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque, the vehicle is the most powerful in the Mercedes-Maybach sedan lineup. The company claims that it can hit 100 kmph in just 4.6 seconds.

Additionally, the Maybach S650 benefits from Mercedes' 'Magic Body Control' system which makes use of a camera to scan the road ahead and automatically adjusts the suspension set up for an even smoother ride experience.

The Maybach S650 is, quite obviously, focused on providing unparalleled luxury to occupants and gets two executive rear seats with a 43-degree recline angle and power calf rests. The front and rear seats come with massage feature while the wood/leather steering wheel and leather covered door sills and seat consoles further enhance the opulence on offer. Ambient 64-colour lighting and rear-seat entertainment system are some of the other highlights.

Photo courtesy: Mercedes-Benz USA

The sedan measures 5,462mm in length, has a width of 1,899mm and height of 1,498mm. The wheelbase measures 3365mm. The special and exclusive night edition of Maybach S650 has been priced at $242,950 with an additional charge of $995 for delivery.

The Maybach S650 competes against the likes of Bentley Flying Spur and Rolls Royce Ghost.